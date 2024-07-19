SWB RailRiders Blanked by Bisons
July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 1-0 to the Buffalo Bisons in ten innings. A pitcher's duel through and through ended with a walk-off wild pitch in game one of the series.
After the All-Star Break, the RailRiders sent out Edgar Barclay for the Friday match up against Bowden Francis.
Agustín Ramírez earned a walk in the first inning but the RailRiders were not able to get anything else off of Francis. The starter worked four scoreless frames striking out eight batters.
Barclay was just as dominant, setting down the side on eight pitches in the first inning. He didn't allow a hit until the third enroute to five scoreless frames. Barclay gave up just a pair of hits and three walks while striking out four.
Bison's reliever Nick Fraze worked two clean, with five punch outs. He allowed one base runner as he hit Taylor Trammell with a pitch.
Jack Neely took SWB quickly through the sixth to keep the 0-0 tie.
The RailRiders got their first hit in the seventh. Ramírez lined a ball into left off of Yerry Rodríguez. Oscar González worked a walk on a full count, but the visitors could not produce a run keeping the game scoreless.
Scott Effross and Ron Marinaccio each tossed 1-2-3 frames to quiet Buffalo.
In the top of the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had a pair of hits but couldn't drive in a run, stranding two.
Victor González gave up a lead off base hit to Addison Barger, but then shut down the Bisons to send the contest to extras.
The RailRiders had two baserunners in the tenth off of Paxton Schultz (W, 3-3), but never sent a runner home. Duane Underwood, Jr.(L, 2-1) took the bottom half with Riley Tirotta as the ghost runner on second. Tirotta moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Rafael Lantigua. It was the first time Buffalo had a runner 90-feet from home the entire game. With a 2-2 count to Brian Serven, Underwood's curveball hammered the dirt and skipped away from the catcher. A wild pitched allowed Tirotta to cross for a 1-0 Bison win.
SWB batters struck out 19 times in the contest, tying a franchise record for most K's in a single frame set back on May 19, 2023 at Syracuse.
The RailRiders will continue their series at the Buffalo Bisons with a 6:35 PM first pitch on Saturday. Yankees #7 prospect is set to get the start against righty James Kaprielian. Then the RailRiders return home on July 23rd for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 6-12, 49-43
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 19, 2024
- Dunn Drives in Two as Redbirds Lose Game One to Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Lamb, Gorski and Nuñez Launch Homers in Lid Lifter Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Holds On, Takes Game One in Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens' Rally Falls Just Short in 8-6 Loss to Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Return to Action, Win Big Over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Jim Haley Clubs Two-Run Homer as Part of Three-Hit Game as 'Pigs Fall to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Louisville Drops Game One 6-4 Against Columbus - Louisville Bats
- Saints Build Lead, Hang on to End Losing Streak in 8-6 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Lose Shootout in Series Opener Versus Tides - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Blanked by Bisons - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Outlast Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 1-0 in 10 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Holliday Homers Twice In Shootout Win - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Offense Erupts for 13-2 Win Over Rochester on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field (7.19.24) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville, Durham Washed out Friday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 10 Roster Moves Announced on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- July 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- 2023 Reliever of the Year Hunter Stratton Continues Rehab Assignment with Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - July 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 19-21 - Louisville Bats
- Six-Time MLB All-Star Joey Votto Joins Bisons, Scheduled to Start for Herd Tonight - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- SWB RailRiders Blanked by Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - July 19
- Trammell Homer Ends RailRiders' Skid
- SWB Game Notes - July 14
- Solid Warren Start Not Enough in RailRiders Loss