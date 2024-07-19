Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field (7.19.24)

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - To night's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Charlotte Knights at Coolray Field has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Coolray Field on Saturday, July 20. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 4:05 p.m. Following its conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

The value of Friday's ticket can be exchanged for any other game this season.

The first 2,000 fans on Saturday will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. 2023 NL MVP Bobblehead, courtesy of Coca-Cola. The giveaway begins when gates open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

