SWB Game Notes - July 19

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-11, 49-42) @ Buffalo Bisons (5-13, 42-50)

Game 92 | Road Game 48 | Sahlen Field | Friday, July 19, 2024 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (3-8, 7.79) vs RHP Bowden Francis (2-1, 1.74)

WHAT'S LEFT- The RailRiders have played 91 games of a 149-game season due to a prior cancellation from the first half against Buffalo. They have 27 road contests to play and 31 home games at PNC Field. The final game of the summer is on September 22 when the team wraps up against the Bisons.

HELLO JC ESCARRA- SWB adds catcher turned utility player JC Escarra to their roster with Carlos Narvaez up in the big leagues and Peter Serruto on the development list. Escarras has played 72 contests with Double-A Somerset for a .233 average. The 29-year-old has spent most of his time catching and playing the corner infields but has also debuted in left and right fields.

NEWLY ADDED THOMAS PANNONE- The New York Yankees signed free agent Thomas Pannone to a minor league contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The lefty starter was released by the Cubs after making 19 starts for Triple-A Iowa. Pannone joins his seventh organization while having pitched in the majors for two of them. With Toronto and Milwaukee, Pannone made 50 appearances for a 5.46 earned run average in the Bigs.

HE'S ALL THAT- Kevin Smith has made the most of some recent playing time in July, hitting .348 in seven contests. On the season, Smith has a .252 average in 50 games with eight doubles and two homers. He has played second, short, and third base.

LIKE THE WIND - The RailRiders added 13 steals in their series last week against Syracuse. The team sits in second in the International League with 146 on the season. Brandon Lockridge leads all players with 30, which is tied for first in the league along with Darren Baker and Steward Berroa. Nineteen players have at least one and two others have double digits. Last year, SWB set a record in steals in one season with 174 taken. Tacoma leads Triple-A baseball with a ridiculous 189.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 2.67 ERA in 26 appearances. In 33.2 innings, he has struck out 33 batters. The righty has inherited ten runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and three saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

CHASEN BACK TO NY- Reliever Chasen Shreve has yet to allow an earned run in six appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He spent parts of four seasons from 2015-2017 and 2022 affiliated with New York. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24. The 33-year-old has a 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

International League Stories from July 19, 2024

