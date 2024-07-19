Holliday Homers Twice In Shootout Win

NORFOLK, V.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (9-9, 45-48) defeated the Nashville Sounds (11-8, 49-45), 12-11, on Friday Night at Harbor Park. The Tides open up their nine-game homestand following the All-Star Break with a win.

Nashville opened the series with four runs in the first inning. Isaac Collins kicked things off with an RBI double, then would score two batters later on a two-run single by Joey Wiemer. Their half inning was capped by Vinny Capra, who also hit an RBI double to score Wiemer and put them up 4-0.

Jackson Holliday immediately answered in the first inning for the Tides with a lead-off homer. In the very next inning, he homered for a second time, this time a three-run shot to tie the game at 4-4. Holliday would leave the game in the top of the sixth inning in what was a scheduled short outing. He was replaced by Terrin Vavra.

The Sounds responded with a three-run homer themselves by Chris Roller in the fourth. Norfolk managed to get two of those runs back in the bottom-half, including an RBI single by Hudson Haskin, to bring the score to 7-6.

In the fifth, Norfolk managed to get two runners on before Nashville starter Joe Ross was relieved. Ross, who was playing on MLB Rehab, would end up becoming the losing pitcher of record when Garrett Cooper laced a two-run single off reliever Ryan Middendorf to take the lead for the Tides. One more one would cross later in the inning on a bases loaded walk, putting Norfolk up 9-7.

Sure enough the game was tied up again by Nashville in the seventh. Brewer Hicklen scored the first run on an RBI triple and later scored on a two-out error to make it a 9-9 game.

The Tides would take their final lead of the night in the seventh when Vavra ripped a three-run triple down the right field line. Nashville scored once in the eighth on an RBI single by Hicklen to make it a 12-10 game.

Norfolk managed to close it down in the ninth with Colin Selby, who made his Harbor Park debut. Selby is an alumnus of Western Branch High School and Randolph Macon College. He would allow one run on an RBI single by Tyler Black, but that would be all as the Tides won, 12-11.

Game two of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night. The Tides are set to start RHP Brandon Young (2-1, 3.86), while the Sounds will throw RHP Devin Williams (MLB Rehab).

POSTGAME NOTES

Holliday Season: Jackson Holliday went 2-for-3 with two runs, two home runs, four RBI, and a walk...Holliday leads the league in walks (73), while being tied for the league in runs with teammate Connor Norby (70)...it was his second career multi-home run game (April 21, 2023 with Aberdeen at Fredericksburg)...Holliday's up to 10 home runs this season, the first time he's done so with one team in a single season...the leadoff home run was his fifth this season and his first since May 28 vs. Gwinnett.

