Lamb, Gorski and Nuñez Launch Homers in Lid Lifter Victory
July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Jake Lamb blasted a tiebreaking two-run home run and Matt Gorski matched the effort with a solo blast two batters later as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-1 on Friday night at Werner Park.
With the game tied 1-1 after an RBI single by Seth Beer and solo homer by Tyler Gentry in the second inning, the Indians (7-10, 40-50) took a lead they would not relinquish courtesy of the long ball. Alika Williams led off the frame with a single against Anthony Veneziano (L, 3-3) and was driven in on Lamb's fifth homer of the season, his first since June 7 vs. Columbus. Six pitches later, Gorski hammered his second dinger in as many games.
Both bats went silent until the seventh inning when Beer drove in two on another single. Omaha (10-9, 59-33) then battled in the eighth, putting runners on first and second with one out. Connor Sadzeck won a 12-pitch battle with Ryan Fitzgerald for the second out before center fielder Gilberto Celestino ended the inning with a diving catch to rob Devin Mann of a hit and save at least one run.
Indianapolis tacked on insurance runs a half inning later, with Malcom Nuñez leading off the final frame with a solo homer. Jason Delay then singled home the game's final run.
Aaron Shortridge, who was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to the game, tossed 4.0 one-run innings with three walks and two strikeouts in his second career Triple-A start. Isaac Mattson (W, 2-1) entered in relief and took his team through the sixth inning with a trio of strikeouts.
The middle of the Indians order flourished, with Nuñez, Gorski, Beer and Delay each logging multi-hit performances. All three of Nuñez's hits came for extra bases, with his home run preceded by a pair of doubles.
Ben Heller extended his shutout streak to an International League-leading 15 appearances (15.1 innings) with a scoreless ninth.
The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their three-game series out of the All-Star break on Saturday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Jake Woodford (1-5, 4.20) will take the bump for Indy against RHP Chandler Champlain (1-3, 6.65).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 19, 2024
- Dunn Drives in Two as Redbirds Lose Game One to Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Lamb, Gorski and Nuñez Launch Homers in Lid Lifter Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Holds On, Takes Game One in Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens' Rally Falls Just Short in 8-6 Loss to Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Return to Action, Win Big Over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Jim Haley Clubs Two-Run Homer as Part of Three-Hit Game as 'Pigs Fall to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Louisville Drops Game One 6-4 Against Columbus - Louisville Bats
- Saints Build Lead, Hang on to End Losing Streak in 8-6 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Lose Shootout in Series Opener Versus Tides - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Blanked by Bisons - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Outlast Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 1-0 in 10 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Holliday Homers Twice In Shootout Win - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Offense Erupts for 13-2 Win Over Rochester on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field (7.19.24) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville, Durham Washed out Friday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 10 Roster Moves Announced on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- July 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- 2023 Reliever of the Year Hunter Stratton Continues Rehab Assignment with Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - July 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 19-21 - Louisville Bats
- Six-Time MLB All-Star Joey Votto Joins Bisons, Scheduled to Start for Herd Tonight - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Lamb, Gorski and Nuñez Launch Homers in Lid Lifter Victory
- 2023 Reliever of the Year Hunter Stratton Continues Rehab Assignment with Indians
- Indians Late-Inning Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss
- Three-Run Fifth Spells Doom for Indians in 4-3 Setback
- Indians Split Twin Bill with Clippers