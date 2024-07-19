Lamb, Gorski and Nuñez Launch Homers in Lid Lifter Victory

PAPILLION, Neb. - Jake Lamb blasted a tiebreaking two-run home run and Matt Gorski matched the effort with a solo blast two batters later as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-1 on Friday night at Werner Park.

With the game tied 1-1 after an RBI single by Seth Beer and solo homer by Tyler Gentry in the second inning, the Indians (7-10, 40-50) took a lead they would not relinquish courtesy of the long ball. Alika Williams led off the frame with a single against Anthony Veneziano (L, 3-3) and was driven in on Lamb's fifth homer of the season, his first since June 7 vs. Columbus. Six pitches later, Gorski hammered his second dinger in as many games.

Both bats went silent until the seventh inning when Beer drove in two on another single. Omaha (10-9, 59-33) then battled in the eighth, putting runners on first and second with one out. Connor Sadzeck won a 12-pitch battle with Ryan Fitzgerald for the second out before center fielder Gilberto Celestino ended the inning with a diving catch to rob Devin Mann of a hit and save at least one run.

Indianapolis tacked on insurance runs a half inning later, with Malcom Nuñez leading off the final frame with a solo homer. Jason Delay then singled home the game's final run.

Aaron Shortridge, who was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to the game, tossed 4.0 one-run innings with three walks and two strikeouts in his second career Triple-A start. Isaac Mattson (W, 2-1) entered in relief and took his team through the sixth inning with a trio of strikeouts.

The middle of the Indians order flourished, with Nuñez, Gorski, Beer and Delay each logging multi-hit performances. All three of Nuñez's hits came for extra bases, with his home run preceded by a pair of doubles.

Ben Heller extended his shutout streak to an International League-leading 15 appearances (15.1 innings) with a scoreless ninth.

The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their three-game series out of the All-Star break on Saturday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Jake Woodford (1-5, 4.20) will take the bump for Indy against RHP Chandler Champlain (1-3, 6.65).

