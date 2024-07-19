2023 Reliever of the Year Hunter Stratton Continues Rehab Assignment with Indians

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton will have his rehab assignment transferred from the FCL Pirates to the Indianapolis Indians as they begin a three game series at Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers, tonight at 8:05 PM ET. Stratton is the 13th major league rehabber assigned to Indy on 15 separate stints this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, catchers Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki, Marco Gonzales and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski and Quinn Priester.

Stratton, 27, was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 14 with a right triceps strain. He opened the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster and went 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA (15er/31.2ip) and 30 strikeouts in 29 appearances. He began his rehab assignment with the FCL Pirates on July 15 and logged 2.0 scoreless innings with one strikeout across two appearances.

The right-hander was named Indianapolis' 2023 Reliever of the Year after going 4-4 with a 3.99 ERA (25er/56.1ip) and 74 strikeouts in 47 games (two starts). Stratton appeared in 112 games (three starts) with Indy from 2021-23, going 6-12 with a 4.66 ERA (74er/143.0ip) and 182 strikeouts. His 173 strikeouts out of the bullpen lead all International League relievers during his time with the Indians (July 23, 2021-Sept. 4, 2023).

Stratton was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the 16th round (478th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Walters State (Morristown, Tenn.) Community College. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on Sept. 4, 2023, and made his MLB debut the next day vs. Milwaukee. He was re-signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Dec. 8, 2023.

In addition, Borucki has returned to Indianapolis as part of his respective rehab assignment. He began his rehab with the Indians on June 25 and was transferred to Double-A Altoona on July 9.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

