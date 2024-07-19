Jim Haley Clubs Two-Run Homer as Part of Three-Hit Game as 'Pigs Fall to WooSox
July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, PA - Coming out of the All-Star Break, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-46, 12-7) stumbled out of the starting blocks for a 14-3 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (45-48, 10-8) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The 'Pigs did get on the board first, in the first inning. Cal Stevenson doubled to start the frame and moved to third on a Buddy Kennedy single. Kody Clemens then drove home Stevenson with a sacrifice fly.
Worcester charged back with a five-run third inning. Chase Meidroth homered to open the frame, his fourth of the year, tying the game. The next three hitters reached to load the bases, where Niko Kavadas lofted a sacrifice fly to score Enmanuel Valdez to give Worcester the lead. Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run single before another base hit and then a fielder's choice combined with a throwing error allowed another run to score to make it 5-1.
With two in scoring position and two out in the sixth, the WooSox took advantage of a throwing error to plate two more runs.
The WooSox firmly blew the game open in the ninth with seven more runs. Eddy Alvarez laced a two-run triple and Valdez and Nick Sogard each hit two-run homers, respectively their eighth and 11th on the season, making it 14-1.
Jim Haley clobbered his two-run homer in the last of the ninth, his seventh, to cap his three-hit game and bring the final score to 14-3.
Grant Gambrell (4-6) earned the win for the WooSox, as he allowed one run in five innings, striking out four while walking two and conceding three hits.
Max Castillo (0-5) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs (four earned) in 2.1 innings on seven hits and two walks, striking out three.
The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The 'Pigs plan to hand the ball to Nick Nelson (2-3, 8.17) while the WooSox go with Jason Alexander (4-5, 3.98).



