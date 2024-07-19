Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 19-21

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return from the all-star break for a three-game set at Louisville Slugger Field. The series will feature the third Copa Night of the year with the team playing as the Murcielagos de Louisville on Friday, a ceremony to commemorate Pat Kelly reaching the 2,000-win mark before the Mashers take the field on Saturday, and Military Appreciation Night on Sunday.

The weekend series from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21 will see the Bats battle the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in their third set of matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Friday, July 19 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión: To pay homage to Louisville's diverse Hispanic and Latino population, the Bats will play as Los Murcielagos de Louisville, with special jerseys to commemorate the night.

Friends and Family Night: Treat the whole family (or friends) to a night at the ballpark with a family ticket package that includes 4 outfield reserve seats, 4 Bats hats, 4 hot dogs, and four Pepsi bottled products, all for just $72.

Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen and Cocktail Margaritas from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Brake the Bank: Presented by Tony's Brakes & Alignment and new in the 2024 season, the Bats will be hosting a fun promotion after the game. Fans can buy tennis balls in increments of 5, 10, or 30 to toss at various targets on the field for a chance to win select prizes ranging from Bats swag, autographed memorabilia, and a $500 cash grand prize.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Servpro, stick around to enjoy some postgame fireworks!

Saturday, July 20 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Pat Kelly 2,000 Wins Ceremony: Beginning at 6:30 p.m., a ceremony will be held on the field to commemorate Bats Manager Pat Kelly reaching the 2,000-win plateau.

PK2K Poster Giveaway: As the Bats honor Manager Pat Kelly, the first 1,000 fans to enter Louisville Slugger Field will receive a limited-edition PK2K Poster.

Mashers Night: The Bats will don their unique Mashers jerseys as they play as the Louisville Mashers, presented by Evan Williams.

Mashers Leather Drink Coaster Giveaway: Courtesy of Evan Williams, the first 1,000 fans 21 and over will receive a Mashers leather drink coaster.

Evan Williams Bourbon Tasting: Set up in front of our team store, fans can enjoy four different 1/2 ounce Evan Williams bourbon pours for only $6.

The Frickled Pickle Express Food Truck: Parked behind the right field berm, The Frickled Pickle Express will have a food truck for fans to enjoy.

Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and wine cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand @ Main & Vine at select locations throughout the ballpark.

$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.

Postgame Fireworks: Hang around to enjoy postgame fireworks, sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau!

Sunday, July 21 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night: All current and retired military members and their immediate families can receive free tickets in the reserved outfield areas when presenting their Military ID at the ticket windows.

Military Appreciation Recognition: Lieutenant Colonel, Commander of KY Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention, will be conducting a Swear-In-Oath pre-game. Additionally, two vehicles and tents will be on display on the Witherspoon Plaza.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child), and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Waterpark, Meijer, and Pepsi.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

