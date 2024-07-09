WooSox in MLB All-Star Week

The first alumni of the Worcester Red Sox to be named MLB All-Stars: Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck.

The two were announced as the Boston Red Sox representatives on Sunday along with superstar third baseman Rafael Devers. For Duran and Houck, it was their first career All-Star selection and for Devers, his third.

Duran is in the midst of a breakout season, appearing in all 89 games for the Red Sox entering June 9. While slashing .276/.338/.475, Duran leads the league in triples (10) and ranks fifth in extra-base hits (44). The 27-year-old is also sixth in baseball with 4.6 wins above replacement (WAR).

With the WooSox, Duran belted 28 home runs and collected 80 RBIs in 139 games. The Corona, California native also tallied 150 hits and scored 103 runs across three separate seasons in Worcester.

Perhaps his most memorable moment with the WooSox was when he stole home on September 15, 2022 in the seventh inning of a game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The daring play gave Worcester a three-run lead, helping them win the game, 5-3.

The catcher for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre that night was Ben Rortvedt--the same catcher that Duran stole home against on June 7 this season.

Houck, who joins Duran as first-time All-Stars, has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. In 111 innings, the 28-year-old has aggregated 106 strikeouts while walking just 23 batters and holding opponents to a .220 batting average. The right-hander hurled a complete game shutout on April 17 against Cleveland and has allowed two earned runs or less in 13 of 18 starts this year.

Though he didn't pass through Worcester before making his MLB debut in 2020, Houck began the 2021 season with the WooSox in the club's inaugural season. The St. Louis, Missouri native split time between Boston and Worcester that year, making six starts in Triple-A and striking out 26 in 21 innings.

With their well-earned All-Star selections, Duran and Houck will likely be the first of many WooSox to participate in MLB's mid-summer classic.

However, Duran, Houck, and Devers are not the only members of the Red Sox organization who will take the field in Arlington.

Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel will play in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. The annual event is designed to be an opportunity for baseball's brightest young stars to showcase their talents in the All-Star format before making their MLB debuts.

Mayer, Anthony, and Teel--the Red Sox top three prospects according to MLB Pipeline, respectively--are all currently at Double-A Portland. On June 22, Red Sox Director of Player Development Brian Abraham spoke about their progress and gave updates on the possibility of their promotions to Worcester in the near future.

Regarded as a top ten prospect in baseball, Mayer is having an excellent bounce-back year after injuries riddled his 2023 campaign. With Portland, the shortstop is hitting .306/.372/.476 while leading the Eastern League in batting average (.306), doubles (25), and runs scored (55) entering play on June 9. This will be Mayer's second appearance in the Futures Game after playing in last year's event.

Selected by the Red Sox with the 79th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, Anthony will be appearing in his first Futures Game. The 20-year-old is slashing .242/.354/.449 with Portland and is fourth in the Eastern League in walks (39). Anthony will also be participating in the inaugural MLB Futures Skills Showcase, a newly added event that will have three rounds of hitting challenges: Hit it Here, Call Your Shot, and Swing for the Fences.

After playing for the University of Virginia in the College World Series last year, Teel was selected as the 14th overall pick by the Red Sox. With his advanced hitting ability, the catcher rose quickly through the minor leagues, finishing the 2023 season with Portland. In 63 games at Double-A this year, Teel has posted a .301/.389/.463 line and is the Sea Dogs leader in OPS. He is second in the Eastern League behind Mayer in runs (52) and fourth in RBIs (49).

All-Star week festivities begin on July 13 and will culminate with the 94th MLB All-Star Game, which will take place on July 16 at Globe Life Field at 8 p.m. on FOX.

