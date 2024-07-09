Stripers Make Most of Second Chance with 10th Inning Walk-off Single from Gurriel
July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - For a brief moment, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-6) had a 2-1 victory in 10 innings over the Gwinnett Stripers (7-7) in the series opener, but a successful ABS Challenge called for by Drake Baldwin reversed a game-ending strikeout and instead loaded the bases with a two-out walk. One batter later, Yuli Gurriel helped the Stripers cash in on their second chance with a walk-off two-run single to cap a wild 3-2 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Griffin Conine staked Jacksonville to a 1-0 lead on an RBI double in the second inning. Gwinnett answered to tie the game off a solo home run (11) by Andrew Velazquez in the third inning. The 1-1 tie held until the top of the 10th, when Jacksonville broke through to a 2-1 lead with an RBI single by Javier Sanoja. With the tying run at second, Baldwin momentarily was called out on strikes on a 3-2 pitch by Jumbo Shrimp reliever Elvis Alvarado to end the game. After a successful challenge, Baldwin was granted first base on a walk to load the bases. Gurriel, the next batter, drove a 3-2 pitch off Alvarado (L, 1-2) through the left side of the infield for a walk-off, two-run single.
Key Contributors: Gurriel (1-for-5, 2 RBI) made the most of his lone hit of the night and recorded the only multi-RBI game for Gwinnett. Velazquez (2-for-4, HR, RBI) had the most impactful swing of the first nine innings for Gwinnett. For Jacksonville, Sanoja (2-for-5, RBI) and Marty Costes (2-for-4) each had multi-hit nights.
Noteworthy: Gurriel is the 49th different Gwinnett player all-time to record a walk-off and the oldest in club history to do so (40 years, 30 days). The Stripers improved to 5-3 in extra innings with the 10-inning victory tonight. Velazquez continues to lead the club in home runs, now four clear of Luke Williams (7) and Eli White (7).
Next Home Game (Wednesday, July 10): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Summer Splash Down at Coolray Field, with area youth camps in attendance for the matinee game.
