Tides Hold Off Comeback Thanks To Norby Home Run
July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, TN --- The Norfolk Tides (5-7, 41-46) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (7-6, 45-43), 6-4, on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. The game had a 19 minute delay due to a fire alarm. The Tides lost a three-run lead, but was able to score in the ninth to take a series opening win.
The Tides started their series at Memphis with three runs in the first inning. After Connor Norby and Coby Mayo walked, Daniel Johnson knocked in the first run of the game on an RBI single. That put runners on second and third base, letting Niko Goodrum knock a two-run single to put the Tides up, 3-0.
Memphis responded immediately, scratching across a run in the bottom-half on a sacrifice fly by Matt Koperniak. Norfolk took that run back in the third inning when Terrin Vavra slapped an RBI single to put the score at 4-1.
Both starters for each team had short outings, both exiting after 66 pitches. Memphis' Adam Kloffenstein exited the game after the third, giving up the four runs early. Brandon Young would last 4.0 innings for the Tides, allowing the one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four.
The Redbirds crept closer in the sixth inning with two runs. Luken Baker knocked the first run in on an RBI double, followed by an RBI single by Thomas Saggesse to bring them within one run at 4-3.
Memphis tied the game up in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Ivan Herrera, who was playing for the Redbirds on MLB Rehab. But the lead was taken right back by the Tides on a home run by Norby. One more run was added when Goodrum knocked another RBI single to make it 6-4.
Carlos Tavera did blow a save in the eighth on the Herrera home run, but locked it down for the Tides in the ninth inning to fend off the Redbirds. Game two of the series starts tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m., with LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.25) starting for the Tides and RHP Michael McGreevy (4-7, 4.79) tossing for Memphis.
POSTGAME NOTES
Norby Knocks: Connor Norby hit the go-ahead home run in the ninth tonight, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs, the solo home run and a walk...it was the 15th home run of the season for him and the 40th of his Tides career...he becomes the third player in Orioles affiliate franchise history to reach the 40 home run mark, joining Kyle Stowers and Christian Walker.
The Jet Takes Off: Daniel Johnson went 3-for-5 with a run, two doubles and an RBI, leading the Tides in hits tonight...it was his 19th multi-hit effort this season...since June 19 Johnson's hit safely in nine of his previous 14 games, batting .263 (15-for-57) with eight runs, three doubles, a home run and seven RBI while slashing .344/.368/.712.
