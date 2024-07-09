Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 9 at Worcester

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (10-2, 48-37) vs. Worcester Red Sox (6-5, 41-45)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-2, 6.52) vs. RHP Jason Alexander (4-4, 4.01)

ROLLING WINGS : An extra-inning, back-and-forth series finale ended in Rochester's fifth consecutive victory against Buffalo Saturday night, 7-6 in 10 innings...2B DARREN BAKER delivered the knockout blow in the 10th to cap off another multi-hit performance, and LF ALEX CALL tied things up with his 11th home run of the season in the ninth...1B CARTER KIEBOOM also provided a spark offensively, collecting three hits, including a double and a run scored...The Red Wings travel to Worcester for a six-game set tonight, with LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ taking the ball to face off against Worcester's RHP Jason Alexander.

WALK-OFF WINGS : LF ALEX CALL tied the game in the ninth with a solo home run to left field, and 2B DARREN BAKER finished the job with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th...this marks Rochester's seventh game-winner this season, just three shy of their 2023 total...Rochester now has 25 come-from-behind wins this season and post a 42-12 record while scoring four-plus runs...

The victory is Rochester's fifth in a row, and they now lead the International League second half by two games over Lehigh Valley.

IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE: 2B DARREN BAKER finished the night 2-for-5 with a walk, RBI, and a walk-off single...the California native has hit safely in each of his first six games in the month of July, hitting .333 (8-for-24)...Baker has also scored a run in nine of his last 10 games and leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers with 84 hits.

HERES MY NUMBER, SO CALL ME BRADY: C BRADY LINDSLY drove in Rochester's first run of the game Saturday night and later launched his second home run of the season ...the lefty catcher finished the contest 2-for-5 and has now connected on all eight of his doubles this season against right-handed pitching.

BLANK CHECKS: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded his team-leading 54th RBI Saturday night on a double to left field...this marks his 16th two-bagger of the season, which moves him into a share of first place on the team with James Wood...the 2015 draft pick finished 2-for-5 with a double, run, and RBI...this marks his first multi-hit game since 6/14 against Scranton/WB.

BOOM BOOM POW: 1B CARTER KIEBOOM finished Saturday night 3-for-5 with a double and a run...his two-bagger in the bottom of the third was the fifth hardest hit double by a Red Wing this year (111.6 MPH)...Kieboom has now hit safely in eight consecutive games dating back to game two on 6/27 against Indianapolis and has collected 14 hits in 33 at-bats (.424) over that span...

The Georgia native has also scored a run in seven-straight games, the second-longest active streak in the International League.

BAGS ON BAGS ON BAGS ON BAGS: SS JACKSON CLUFF stole his 12th base Saturday night, making him 12/12 on stolen base attempts this season...LF ALEX CALL also added his 13th stolen base, 1B CARTER KIEBOOM added his third, and 3B ERICK MEJIA notched his 11th...Rochester has stolen 40 of their 108 bases against Buffalo this season (37%)...

12 stolen bases from Cluff without being thrown out is tied for the second-most in the International League.

STONEHENGE: DH STONE GARRETT crushed his first home run of the season Saturday night, a 423-foot shot down the left field line that came off the bat at 109.1 MPH...he later added a single and finished 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and walk...through four games played in the series against the Bisons, Garrett is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a home run, a double, and four RBI...

His homer is the second-hardest-hit long ball from a Red Wing this season.

Rochester connected on five balls in play over 105 MPH Saturday for the seventh time this season.

International League Stories from July 9, 2024

