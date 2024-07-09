RailRiders Take Win Over Mets, 8-6

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Syracuse Mets 8-6 in ten innings. Down a run in the top of the ninth inning, Jeter Downs smoked a home run to tie things up. The RailRiders plated three in the tenth to earn the road victory.

Syracuse took an early lead off of Yoendrys Gómez in the first inning. After back-to-back walks, Rylan Bannon doubled in Luisangel Acuña for a 1-0 advantage. Luke Ritter followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Carlos Cortes homered for the home team in the next frame, his seventh of the season. Gómez was finished after two frames and 60 pitches.

Oddanier Mosqueda went an inning and two thirds clean and Alex Mauricio got the final out for him in the fourth. Chasen Shreve was sharp out of the bullpen setting down six of six Mets.

In the top of the seventh, the RailRiders worked to tie it at four apiece. Jose Rojas led off with a base hit and Taylor Trammell walked to reach. Oscar González doubled down the first base line to cut the lead in half. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas worked consecutive free passes to load the bases. Carlos Narvaez placed a ball in shallow right center to score a pair for a 4-4 game.

Scott Effross entered to pitch the bottom half on a Major League rehab assignment. Yolmer Sanchez notched a bunt single and moved over to scoring position on a Pablo Reyes double. The Mets loaded the bases and Effross induced a ground ball off of Rhylan Thomas. SWB tried to turn two, but Thomas beat out the throw at first to allow a run to score.

Down 5-4 in the ninth, Jeter Downs smoked his tenth home run of the season to tie things up. Peraza followed with a base knock and stole second. He got to third but was stranded there as Tyler Jay retired the next three batters.

In the home half, Morris (W, 6-0) set down the side 1-2-3 just as he did in the eighth inning.

Jay came back out in the tenth to face the RailRiders. With Narvaez as the inherited runner, Brandon Lockridge laid down the perfect bunt and ran it out for an infield single. Rojas followed with a sharp shooter up the middle to plate them both. SWB added another on a wild pitch for a 8-5 lead.

Duane Underwood Jr.(S, 3) took on the Mets for the save. With runners on the corners, Underwood Jr. sat down the next two batters. But Austin Allen singled to drive in the inherited runner for a 8-6 score. Mets #5 prospect Acuña smashed a liner right into Duane's glove to end the contest.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series against the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday. MLB Rehabber JT Brubaker is set to make the start against righty Dom Hamel at 6:35PM. The RailRiders return home on July 23rd for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 5-7, 48-38

BOX SCORE | SWB 8, SYR 6 (10)

