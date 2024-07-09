Hens' Rally Falls Short: Thrilling 9-7 Battle Against Storm Chasers

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens were narrowly defeated by the Storm Chasers 9-7 despite an exhilarating top of the eighth inning where they scored six runs in Omaha.

The first game of the series began tonight in Omaha at 8:05 PM. The Hens sported their bright red and yellow feathered jerseys on this clear, vibrant night, bringing some T-Town energy to Nebraska.

Ryan Vilade kicked off the game with a single on a line drive to left field but was caught stealing second. The Storm Chasers then took their turn at bat and managed a home run. We were able to shut them down afterward, but they came back strong.

In the top of the fourth inning, Dillon Dingler hit a single on a sharp line drive to center field, but three outs came quickly, moving us to the field. The bottom of the fourth saw another home run from Omaha, but Matt Manning struck out a batter, and Spencer Torkelson made a great catch in foul territory for the second out. Andrew Navigato, at second base, snagged a grounder and threw it to Torkelson to end the inning.

During the top of the fifth, the Storm Chasers threw two walks, prompting a mound visit, but Vilade grounded out softly, ending the top of the fifth. Another home run from the Storm Chasers followed, and Andrew Magno came in to relieve Manning on the mound.

Torkelson, Jace Jung, and Dingler hit off the Omaha pitcher, but nothing seemed to get past their defense, leading to a quick 1-2-3 top of the sixth. Another home run from the Storm Chasers increased their lead, and the Hens were missing that T-Town energy.

That energy reignited when Bligh Madris stepped up at the top of the seventh and hit a home run on a fly ball to right field, marking his twelfth of the season and breaking the scoreless streak. Ryan Kreidler followed with a line drive single to right field, and the momentum spread through the batting order. Navigato walked, putting Mud Hens on first and second. After a strikeout, the three outs came, leading to the seventh-inning stretch. The bottom of the seventh was lengthy, with the Storm Chasers managing another run, but there were still two more innings to catch up.

Torkelson pulled a walk to start the eighth, moved to second, and then Jung walked. A wild pitch advanced Torkelson to third base, and Dingler's single on a line drive brought Torkelson home. Madris walked, and Justice Bigbie moved to second after grounding into a forceout at second, with Jung out. The Storm Chasers replaced their pitcher, who threw a wild pitch, allowing Jung to run home, closing the gap. Riley Unroe singled on a line drive to center field, bringing home Bigbie and Madris for two more runs! The T-Town energy was palpable in Omaha. It wasn't over yet when Navigato singled on a pop fly to right field, advancing Unroe to third base. Vilade followed with a grounder and a single to second base, allowing Unroe to cross home plate. The game tightened when Torkelson hit a line drive to the left fielder, bringing home Navigato, making it a one-run game. Although Omaha came back with a home run, it was still a close game at the bottom of the eighth inning.

Trying to score two more runs at the top of the ninth, Dingler slammed an almost home run at 402 feet, but it was caught, an impressive hit nonetheless. Bigbie pulled a walk, and after a pitching change and a wild pitch, he moved to second, seeking another run. Despite the efforts, the Hens would fall just short of a series opener win.

The Mud Hens face the Storm Chasers again tomorrow at 1:05 PM, looking for redemption.

Notables:

Madris (1-3, RBI, HR)

Dingler (2-5, RBI)

Vilade (2-5, RBI)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.