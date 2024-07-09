Hens' Rally Falls Short: Thrilling 9-7 Battle Against Storm Chasers
July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens were narrowly defeated by the Storm Chasers 9-7 despite an exhilarating top of the eighth inning where they scored six runs in Omaha.
The first game of the series began tonight in Omaha at 8:05 PM. The Hens sported their bright red and yellow feathered jerseys on this clear, vibrant night, bringing some T-Town energy to Nebraska.
Ryan Vilade kicked off the game with a single on a line drive to left field but was caught stealing second. The Storm Chasers then took their turn at bat and managed a home run. We were able to shut them down afterward, but they came back strong.
In the top of the fourth inning, Dillon Dingler hit a single on a sharp line drive to center field, but three outs came quickly, moving us to the field. The bottom of the fourth saw another home run from Omaha, but Matt Manning struck out a batter, and Spencer Torkelson made a great catch in foul territory for the second out. Andrew Navigato, at second base, snagged a grounder and threw it to Torkelson to end the inning.
During the top of the fifth, the Storm Chasers threw two walks, prompting a mound visit, but Vilade grounded out softly, ending the top of the fifth. Another home run from the Storm Chasers followed, and Andrew Magno came in to relieve Manning on the mound.
Torkelson, Jace Jung, and Dingler hit off the Omaha pitcher, but nothing seemed to get past their defense, leading to a quick 1-2-3 top of the sixth. Another home run from the Storm Chasers increased their lead, and the Hens were missing that T-Town energy.
That energy reignited when Bligh Madris stepped up at the top of the seventh and hit a home run on a fly ball to right field, marking his twelfth of the season and breaking the scoreless streak. Ryan Kreidler followed with a line drive single to right field, and the momentum spread through the batting order. Navigato walked, putting Mud Hens on first and second. After a strikeout, the three outs came, leading to the seventh-inning stretch. The bottom of the seventh was lengthy, with the Storm Chasers managing another run, but there were still two more innings to catch up.
Torkelson pulled a walk to start the eighth, moved to second, and then Jung walked. A wild pitch advanced Torkelson to third base, and Dingler's single on a line drive brought Torkelson home. Madris walked, and Justice Bigbie moved to second after grounding into a forceout at second, with Jung out. The Storm Chasers replaced their pitcher, who threw a wild pitch, allowing Jung to run home, closing the gap. Riley Unroe singled on a line drive to center field, bringing home Bigbie and Madris for two more runs! The T-Town energy was palpable in Omaha. It wasn't over yet when Navigato singled on a pop fly to right field, advancing Unroe to third base. Vilade followed with a grounder and a single to second base, allowing Unroe to cross home plate. The game tightened when Torkelson hit a line drive to the left fielder, bringing home Navigato, making it a one-run game. Although Omaha came back with a home run, it was still a close game at the bottom of the eighth inning.
Trying to score two more runs at the top of the ninth, Dingler slammed an almost home run at 402 feet, but it was caught, an impressive hit nonetheless. Bigbie pulled a walk, and after a pitching change and a wild pitch, he moved to second, seeking another run. Despite the efforts, the Hens would fall just short of a series opener win.
The Mud Hens face the Storm Chasers again tomorrow at 1:05 PM, looking for redemption.
Notables:
Madris (1-3, RBI, HR)
Dingler (2-5, RBI)
Vilade (2-5, RBI)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 9, 2024
- Herrera Homers Late as Redbirds Lose Opener to Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Hens' Rally Falls Short: Thrilling 9-7 Battle Against Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tides Hold Off Comeback Thanks To Norby Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Make Most of Second Chance with 10th Inning Walk-off Single from Gurriel - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Fall to the Bulls 10-7 Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Driscoll, Seymour Save Bulls, 10-7 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Take Win Over Mets, 8-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Kodai Senga Tosses Successful Rehab Start, But Syracuse Falls in Ten Innings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 8-6 - Syracuse Mets
- Bats' Offense Outshines Gloomy Night in 8-1 Win - Louisville Bats
- Saints Held to Three Hits in Rain-Shortened Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Meyer's Gem Not Enough as Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-2 in 10 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Bats Quiet in Series Opening Loss to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox in MLB All-Star Week - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Foundation Unveils Brand New Taylor Swift-Themed Raffle with Three Unique Prize Opportunities on Polar Park's Concourse - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers-Indians Series Opener Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Bullpen Spins 6.2 Scoreless Frames But Rally Comes up Just Shy in Series Opening Loss to Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Open Series with a Win in Lehigh Valley on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Tacos & Tequila Debuts at Louisville Slugger Field October 12 - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - July 9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 9 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 9th to Sunday, July 14th - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Second Annual Jax College Baseball Classic - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.