Meyer's Gem Not Enough as Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-2 in 10
July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Max Meyer tossed 6.0 dominant innings on Tuesday but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped a 3-2 contest in 10 innings to the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.
After Javier Sanoja's RBI single off reliever Daysbel Hernandez (4-0) scored zombie runner Jonathan Davis in the top of the 10th, the Jumbo Shrimp (41-46, 6-6) led 2-1 going to the bottom of the inning. With pinch-runner Skye Bolt starting as the zombie runner on second, after a fly out, Elvis Alvarado (1-2) walked Forrest Wall to put runners on first and second. Following a strikeout, Drake Baldwin walked to load the bases. With the count 3-2, Yuli Gurriel followed with a two-run single to win it for the Stripers (41-47, 6-7).
Jacksonville took the lead initially back in the second. Will Banfield singled with one out. After a strikeout, Banfield scored on Griffin Conine's double for the game's first run.
Andrew Velazquez tied the game with a solo shot leading off the bottom of the third.
The score remained deadlocked at one until the 10th inning.
Meyer surrendered just that lone run on six hits in 6.0 innings, striking out four without walking a batter. Emmanuel Ramírez twirled 2.0 scoreless frames with three strikeouts.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday. RHP Evan Fitterer (1-0, 1.50 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Darius Vines (1-3, 5.35 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on http://milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.
