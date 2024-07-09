Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 9th to Sunday, July 14th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) for a six-game series from Tuesday, July 9th to Sunday July 14th. The homestand features Haudenosaunee Night, First Responders' Day, two nights of fireworks, and more!

Tuesday, July 9th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, July 10th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: Crouse Community Center, H.O.M.E. Inc., and In My Father's Kitchen. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Thursday, July 11th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is 1911 Night. Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, July 12th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday on Donate Life Awareness Night. The Syracuse Mets and Donate Life are paying tribute to organ donors and recipients while raising awareness for how fans can sign up to become an organ donor. Plus, after the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Donate Life.

Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium. Willow Rock Brewery will also be available as part of a Tap Takeover at this week's Craft Beer Fireworks Friday.

Saturday, July 13th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Haudenosaunee Night. The Syracuse Mets are honoring the traditions and culture of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee with a pregame ceremony, specialty on-field jerseys, and a Haudenosaunee jersey giveaway. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that day will receive a replica Haudenosaunee jersey, courtesy of M&T Bank.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Haudenosaunee jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

The specialty Haudenosaunee jerseys the Mets will wear on the field during the game will be auctioned off online at syracusemets.com/auction to benefit the Haudenosaunee National Development Group.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show also presented by M&T Bank.

Sunday, July 14th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Sunday is also First Responders' Day, presented by E.S.I.P. offered by McNeil and Co. This year's First Responders' Day will again recognize all first responders, and this year, will add a focus and fundraising effort for the families of Michael Jensen and Michael Hoosock, our communities' heroes that were tragically killed serving our community in April.

The team is holding a ticket fundraiser by sending out a ticket link where $5 from every ticket sold will go to the "Fund the First" GoFundMe campaign. The funds raised will go to the Hoosock and Jensen families.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

