Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Second Annual Jax College Baseball Classic

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Peak Events LLC are set to host the second annual Jax College Baseball Classic, a round-robin tournament to be held from Feb. 21-23, 2025 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The 2025 Jax College Baseball Classic will feature four of the nation's top college baseball teams: the University of Alabama, Coastal Carolina University, North Carolina State University and The Ohio State University.

"Northeast Florida showed out last year and provided a fantastic environment for the inaugural Jax College Baseball Classic," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We know there is a huge base of college baseball fans throughout the area and we look forward to seeing another set of four great teams take the field at 121 Financial Ballpark. Thank you to Peak Events LLC for helping to continue this exciting event and we cannot wait to create another extraordinary experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans."

The 2025 Jax College Baseball Classic showcases three teams coming off NCAA postseason appearances in 2024, with NC State reaching the College World Series for the second time in four years. Coastal Carolina made the Regional Final in 2024 and won the College World Series in 2016.

"We are extremely excited to be back for year two of the Jax College Baseball Classic here at 121 Financial Ballpark," Peak Events vice president Nathan Wooldridge said. "The 2025 lineup is loaded with high-caliber teams with exciting fan bases and we look forward to providing both the players and fans with a unique and memorable college baseball experience here in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida!"

The weekend tournament will have two games per day at 121 Financial Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased on a day-by-day basis including both games played on the same day or as a weekend package in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available.

Friday, February 21 - 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Matchups TBD

Saturday, February 22 - 12 p.m. & 4 p.m. Matchups TBD

Sunday, February 23 - 12 p.m. & 4 p.m. Matchups TBD

