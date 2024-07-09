WooSox Foundation Unveils Brand New Taylor Swift-Themed Raffle with Three Unique Prize Opportunities on Polar Park's Concourse

The WooSox Foundation began a brand new raffle on Thursday, July 4, involving the world's biggest popstar singer-songwriter.

Now at the WooSox Foundation table along Polar Park's concourse above Section 6, fans can enter to win a Taylor Swift autographed guitar, a framed photo collage of Taylor Swift performing at Gillette Stadium, or four field-box tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2025 WooSox home game. Raffle entries can only be obtained in person at the WooSox Foundation table at Polar Park.

The three winners of each respective prize will be announced on Sunday, September 15-the last WooSox home game of the season and the last day of Fan Appreciation Week 2024. The winners of each prize will be contacted through the phone number or email address they provided upon entry to the raffle.

WooSox Foundation Program Coordinator Delaney Colson said having the Taylor Swift-themed items at the WooSox Foundation table has been an incredible way to accumulate funds for Foundation initiatives.

"The best part of this fundraiser has been seeing new faces at the [WooSox Foundation] table," she said. "We are seeing so many people dragged over by their Swiftie friends and family members, and in the end, we get to introduce them to the Foundation's work. They're attracted to the table by our new guitar and photo collage display, but they keep coming back after learning about the work we do in the Worcester community. It's been amazing."

Raffle tickets can be purchased at every WooSox home game from now until the end of the season. One ticket can be purchased for $5, three tickets can be purchased for $10, ten tickets can be purchased for $20, and 100 tickets can be purchased for $100. For more information, please visit woosoxfoundation.org or stop by the WooSox Foundation table during any WooSox home game.

