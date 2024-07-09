Iowa Falls to Nashville in Game One

NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (40-48) saw their winning streak end at three games after falling against the Nashville Sounds (45-43) by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Following an hour and thirteen-minute weather delay, the I-Cubs and Sounds were finally able to get underway from First Horizon Park and saw the first two frames go scoreless. The first run of the game did come in the third inning, however, as Hayden Cantrelle roped a single back up the middle to score Alexander Canario which gave Iowa the early lead.

Iowa's lead lasted until the bottom of the fifth when Nashville hit a pair of home runs, a solo shot by Joey Wiemer and a two-run homer by Brewer Hicklen, to jump in front 3-1. I-Cub starter Dan Straily had tossed 4.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit up until that point in the contest.

The score of 3-1 held as the two teams went scoreless for the remainder of the game despite Iowa doubling up Nashville in hits 8-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa set a new season-high for stolen bases in a game with five in tonight's contest.

- Julian Merryweather began his Major League Rehab assignment with Iowa tonight and tossed a scoreless inning with no hits allowed and two strikeouts.

Iowa and Nashville will continue their six-game series with game two tomorrow, July 10. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

