Clippers-Indians Series Opener Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday night's series opener against the Columbus Clippers at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Thursday, July 11, as part of a doubleheader, with gates opening at 5 PM ahead of a 5:35 PM first pitch for Game 1. The second of two 7-inning games will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The six-game series vs. the Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, begins tomorrow with a Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial. The doubleheader then follows with Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery and Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka. The weekend starts with Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59 along with Pride Night presented by Citizens Energy Group in partnership with Indy Pride and Stonewall Sports Indianapolis. Harry Potter Weekend highlights Saturday and Sunday with a Hogwarts House Hat giveaway, specialty jersey auction and photo opportunity with everyone's favorite house elf, Dobby. The series ends with Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, and Knot Hole Kids Club members can pick up the July Rowdie Baseball giveaway presented by Riley Children's Heatlh and Williams Comfort Air before running the bases postgame. Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for any future 2024 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket exchange - including Tuesday's scheduled Bark in the Park promotion - is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

