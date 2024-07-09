Tacos & Tequila Debuts at Louisville Slugger Field October 12

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are proud to unveil a new, exciting event that will bring a party atmosphere to Louisville Slugger Field this fall. On Saturday, October 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will need to bring their appetite to the first Tacos & Tequila at Louisville Slugger Field.

More than 10 tequila vendors including favorites like Number Juan Tequila, Don Julio, and Jose Cuervo will be on hand serving a variety of selections. The main course of the day will be street-style tacos, served by at least six vendors from the Louisville area.

Throughout the day, guests will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite tacos. The taco vendor that is voted the Best Taco will receive a custom wrestling belt commemorating their achievement.

Tickets are on sale now, with a variety of options available for guests to make the most out of their experience. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Louisville Slugger Field box office or online at batsbaseball.com. There are a limited number of tickets available for Premium and VIP experiences, so guests are encouraged to act fast before they are gone. Ticket prices may fluctuate without warning.

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS - $30: Ticket includes 5 tokens which can be redeemed on the day of the event. One token can be redeemed for a street taco, and two can be redeemed for a tequila cocktail or specialty beverage.

PREMIUM TICKETS - $60: Includes 15 tokens, along with a premium swag bag, as well as access to the Premium Lounge with all-day appetizers.

VIP TICKETS - $120: Includes 15 tokens, along with a premium swag bag, a limited-edition Tequila Barrel Pick, as well as access to both the Premium & VIP Lounge along with all-day appetizers and other treats. VIP ticket holders will also have the opportunity to sample ultra-premium tequilas.

Additional tokens will be available for purchase at the event. Tacos & Tequila is exclusively for guests aged 21 and older with a valid photo ID.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at a wide variety of levels. Companies interested in sponsoring the event can contact Taylor Moring at tmoring@batsbaseball.com for more information.

