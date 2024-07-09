SWB Game Notes - July 9

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-7, 47-38) @ Syracuse Mets (7-5, 53-33)

Game 86 | Road Game 42 | NBT Bank Stadium | Tuesday, July 9, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-4, 3.65) vs RHP Kodai Senga (MLB Rehab)

WHAT WILL WENT- Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren made his organization high 17th start of the season on Saturday. The righty notched his fifth quality start going six strong innings allowing just one run on two hits. He gave up a home run in the first at-bat but then retired the next 13 straight. Warren did not issue a walk while striking out a career-high eleven batters. His 96 total strike outs on the season are the most in the farm system.

AGUSTÍN DRIVES- Yankees #20 prospect Agustn Ramrez hit his fourth home run of the season with Triple-A yesterday. It was his 20th of the summer which leads the entire Yankees farm system. His 58 runs batted in are also first in the minor league organization. Ramrez has played in 73 games for a .270 batting average split between two levels.

LOCKRIDGE LEGS IT OUT- Brandon Lockridge stole his 27th base on Sunday to lead the team. He has the most in the Yankees farm system, one ahead of Enmanuel Tejeda. He is three behind the International League leading Steward Berroa with 30. Lockridge career high in a single season is 40 which he did last year between two levels.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .292 batting average in 61 games in Triple-A. Rumfield knocked his ninth home run of the season last game. He has had a multi-hit contest in 22 of his appearances, with ten multi-RBI games and eight multi-run games. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and a .296 average in June.

EFFROSS IS HERE - Scott Effross has been on a Major League Rehab assignment with the RailRiders since June 26. He has made six total rehab appearances split between two levels. The righty holds a 3.68 earned run average in 7.1 innings. Effross has issued just one walk to nine strikeouts in his comeback effort from "Tommy John" surgery.

YOGO YOYO - Yoendrys Gómez has been up and down with the Yankees this summer. He has made three appearances in the big leagues all in relief, while his 13 outings with the RailRiders have all been starts. Gómez holds a 3.65 earned run average in Triple-A in 49.1 innings of work. The righty has struck out 30 to his 58 strikeouts. With NYY, the Yankees #17 prospect has a 5.87 ERA in 7.2 frames.

VIVA LA VIVAS- Yankees #15 prospect Jorbit Vivas is off to a good July after getting a late start to the season. In this month, he has hit .333 with seven hits, four for extra bases and three runs batted in. launched On the season, Vivas holds a .268 batting average with four long balls and eight steals. His patience at the plate has allowed him to earn 26 walks to just 30 strikeouts. He was traded from the Dodgers along with LHP Victor González for INF Trey Sweeny.

