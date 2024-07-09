Knights Fall to the Bulls 10-7 Tuesday
July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game home series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 10-7 on Tuesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The Bulls scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to go on for the game one victory. All five runs came off Charlotte RHP Deivi García (2-4, 7.20), who was charged with the loss.
Charlotte shortstop Colson Montgomery and catcher Chuckie Robinson paced the Charlotte offense. Down by a score of 2-0, the Knights put up three consecutive two-run innings starting with the fourth inning on Tuesday night. In the fourth, Montgomery tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run single. The number one prospect in the Chicago White Sox system added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning and finished the game 3-for-5 with three RBI.
The Knights took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to an RBI single from Dominic Fletcher and a sacrifice-fly RBI from Oscar Colás. One inning later, Robinson came through with a two-run single to give the Knights a 6-2 lead at that point.
Chicago White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger continued his MLB rehab assignment and started Tuesday's game. Clevinger allowed two earned runs on three hits over 2.2 innings pitched. He fanned five batters and did not factor in the decision. LHP Fraser Ellard recorded one out in the third inning in relief of Clevinger and RHP Corey Knebel made his season debut with a scoreless fourth inning.
LHP Ky Bush made his Triple-A debut and tossed 3.1 innings in relief on Tuesday. Bush, who was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on July 6, allowed three earned runs on six hits over 3.1 innings pitched. He compiled four strikeouts and allowed a two-run home run to Kameron Misner. Bush entered the 2024 season rated by Baseball America as the number 11 prospect in the White Sox system.
The Bulls chipped away at the Charlotte lead, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh and one more in the top of the eighth inning to pull to within just one run, 6-5. In the ninth, Garcia allowed an RBI single to Logan Driscoll to tie the game and then he allowed a costly grand slam to Bob Seymour. In all, Garcia was charged with five runs on three hits over 0.2 innings pitched.
The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte, NC. Long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 12:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com.
