WooSox Bats Quiet in Series Opening Loss to Rochester

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA -- Jason Alexander hurled five innings and allowed just two runs, but the Worcester Red Sox (6-6)/(41-46) lost 5-1 to the first-place Rochester Red Wings (11-2)/(49-37) in the first game of their six-game set at Polar Park on Tuesday night.

Prior to the series opener, the Boston Red Sox recalled INF/OF Jamie Westbrook and selected the contract of RHP Trey Wingenter, whom they acquired from the Detroit Tigers on July 7. In corresponding moves, RHP Naoyuki Uwasawa was designated for assignment and INF/OF Emmanual Valdez was optioned to Worcester. Additionally, RHP Luis Guerrero and C Mark Kolozsvary were reinstated from the development list.

In the bottom of the first inning on Tuesday night, the WooSox jumped out to an early lead. Chase Meidroth began the frame with a walk and advanced to third on Nick Yorke's opposite field single. Meidroth scored on Bobby Dalbec's sacrifice fly to right, diving just past the tag of Red Wings catcher Drew Millas to put Worcester up a run.

Rochester got the run back in the following inning on Travis Blankenhorn's 17th home run of the year that disappeared into the bushes in dead center field. It was the only run WooSox starter Jason Alexander allowed in the inning, and after Worcester went down quietly in the bottom half of the frame, the game was tied at one entering the third.

The WooSox and Red Wings were able to put runners on base in the third and fourth innings, but couldn't push any across. With two on and two out in the fifth, though, Rochester took the lead on Darren Baker's RBI single to center. After Worcester was held scoreless in the bottom half of the frame, the Red Wings took a 2-1 lead into the sixth.

Joely Rodriguez relieved Alexander on the mound to begin the sixth, ending the right-hander's night. The WooSox starter finished with a line of 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K. Rodriguez was sharp in his only inning of relief, allowing one baserunner and picking up two strikeouts.

Chase Shugart followed Rodriguez out of the bullpen with two scoreless innings. It was an excellent bounce-back outing for the Texas native, who has allowed no runs in six of his last eight outings, including Tuesday night.

While the WooSox pitching staff kept the Red Wings at bay, the offense was struggling to capitalize with runners on base. Through eight innings, Worcester had runners on in six of the eight, with a man in scoring position in four separate frames. Down to their last three outs, Worcester trailed, 2-1.

Lucas Luetge entered on the mound for the WooSox to begin the final inning, looking to keep it a one-run game. After back-to-back singles led off the inning, Alex Call's sacrifice fly gave Rochester a valuable insurance run. The Red Wings would add two more on a fielder's choice and force out to stretch their lead to four heading into the last half of the ninth.

Worcester went down quietly in the ninth, losing the game by a final score of 5-1. Though he allowed just two runs in five innings, Alexander (L, 4-5) was handed the loss while Andrew Alvarez (W, 2-2) picked up the win for Rochester. During the first four games of their nine-game homestand, the WooSox are averaging two runs per game, leading to a 1-3 record in those four games.

The WooSox and Red Wings will continue their six-game series at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park. Though it will be his third appearance, Brad Keller (1-1, 8.44) will make his first start for Worcester and is scheduled to face Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.12) for Rochester. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN and radio coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

