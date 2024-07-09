IronPigs Bullpen Spins 6.2 Scoreless Frames But Rally Comes up Just Shy in Series Opening Loss to Bisons

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - An early 7-0 deficit was too big a hole to dig out of as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-44, 8-5) rally came up short in a 7-5 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (41-46, 4-9) on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

Buffalo was on the board straight away as Gabriel Cancel smashed a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, in the first inning.

In the second, Max McDowell hit a solo homer for Buffalo, his fourth of the year, before Addison Barger added a two-run shot, his ninth, to make it 5-0.

Two more runs came across for Buffalo in the third on a Riley Tirotta RBI single and an RBI groundout for McDowell.

The 'Pigs hit the comeback trail in the last of the third as Weston Wilson got them on the board with a two-run homer, his 18th of the season.

After two singles began the fourth, two flyouts, the last a sacrifice fly from Scott Kingery, produced another 'Pigs run in the fourth.

In the fifth, Darick Hall doubled home a run before Carlos De La Cruz brought in another with a groundout to pull the 'Pigs to within two at 7-5. That was as close as the 'Pigs got however, as Buffalo's bullpen turned in 4.2 scoreless to keep the 'Pigs at bay.

Eric Pardino (1-0) earned the win in relief for Buffalo, working 1.1 no-hit innings, striking out four while walking one without allowing a run.

Max Castillo (0-4) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing seven runs in 2.1 frames on seven hits and a walk, striking out one.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Wednesday, July 10 with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Nick Nelson (2-3, 7.83) makes the start for the 'Pigs while Buffalo is yet to announce a starter.

