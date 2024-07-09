Herrera Homers Late as Redbirds Lose Opener to Tides
July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 6-4 loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
MLB Rehabbing catcher Ivan Herrera tied the game with his second home run of the rehab assignment to tie the game at four in the bottom of the eighth inning. In four games, Herrera has two home runs and five RBIs. Norfolk scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead back.
First baseman Luken Baker, second baseman Thomas Saggese and left fielder Matt Koperniak each added an RBI in the loss. Right-fielder Jordan Walker, Herrera and Baker each reached base twice with a walk and a base hit.
Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein allowed four runs on five hits, walked three and struck out one in 3.0 innings pitched on Tuesday night. Nick Raquet and Kyle Leahy covered the next four innings scoreless out of the bullpen. Jacob Bosiokovic (3-1) allowed two runs in 2.0 innings in relief. The right-handed pitcher allowed thre hits, including a home run, and struck out three.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday, July 10 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
