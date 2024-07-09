Driscoll, Seymour Save Bulls, 10-7

July 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls scored five times in the ninth inning to snatch away a series-opening victory in Charlotte, defeating the Knights 10-7 on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Trailing 6-5, the Bulls (7-6) loaded the bases with one out when Logan Driscoll bounced an infield single off the glove of Charlotte pitcher Deivi Garcia (L, 2-4) to tie the game. Then pinch-hitter Bob Seymour cranked a grand slam out of the stadium in right field on an 0-2 pitch for a 10-6 lead, Durham's third grand slam in two games.

Tyler Alexander (W, 1-3) notched the win with three innings of two-run ball out of the bullpen.

The Bulls trailed the Knights (5-6) 6-2 entering the seventh inning, but their rally began on an opposite field home run from Kameron Misner to draw the Bulls to within 6-4. In the eighth, a sacrifice fly from Tristan Peters sliced the deficit to 6-5, however the Bulls left the bases loaded.

Durham had gone ahead of Mike Clevinger and the Knights 2-0 in the third thanks to a wild pitch and a single from Austin Shenton. However, the Knights scored twice in the fourth, fifth and sixth for a 6-2 lead.

The second game of the six-game series is scheduled for 12:05 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon with Joe Rock (4-3, 4.58) slated to oppose Nick Nastrini (1-7, 5.52).

Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd against the Gwinnett Stripers.

