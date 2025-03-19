JBJ on Opening Day: Two-Time World Series Champion Jackie Bradley Junior to Inaugurate WooSox '25 with Ceremonial First Pitch March 28

WORCESTER, MA -- Jackie Bradley, Jr., the Gold-Glove-winning Most Valuable Player of the 2018 American League Championship Series who helped the Red Sox win their past two World Series Championships, will be honored at Polar Park on Opening Day, Friday, March 28, at 3:05 p.m., with a Ceremonial First Pitch. The popular and gifted centerfielder known as "JBJ" will be making his first visit to the home of the Worcester Red Sox, who begin their fifth season by hosting the Syracuse Mets.

"Jackie Bradley, Jr. is among the nicest, kindest, classiest gentlemen I've had the pleasure of working with in my career," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, "We are thrilled to show him our happy little ballpark, and we are even more thrilled to let him feel the appreciation of the Central Mass chapter of Red Sox Nation. He contributed mightily with his bat, glove, and heart to the happiness we have experienced going back a dozen years."

Bradley's rookie year was 2013, when the Red Sox experienced their third World Championship season in 10 years. Five years later, they beat the Houston Astros to win the American League Pennant and the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series. In the ALCS, Bradley hit a 2-run homer, a 3-run double, and a grand slam to drive in nine runs and capture the MVP Award. After the season, he won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his outstanding defense in centerfield.

Jackie, who will turn 35 on April 19, is a Virginia native who starred at the University of South Carolina where he led the Gamecocks to back-to-back College Baseball World Series Championships in 2010 and 2011. In 2010 he was named College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Chosen by the Red Sox with the 40th overall pick in the 2011 First Year Player Draft, Jackie made Boston's Opening Day roster in 2013. He would spend parts of nine seasons with the Red Sox (2013-2020, 2022) and parts of four seasons with the Pawtucket Red Sox (2013-15, 2017). With Boston he wore uniform #25 from 2013-16 and switched to #19 in 2017 when Koji Uehara left the club.

Bradley also played in the majors with Milwaukee (2021), Toronto (2022), and Kansas City (2023) appearing in 1182 big league games overall. He was an American League All-Star with the Red Sox in 2016. Jackie played for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets last August and September.

Although not officially retired, Jackie has spent this off-season at home in Florida with his wife Erin and their four young children who are all under the age of nine.

The WooSox open their fifth season at Polar Park on Friday, March 28, against the Syracuse Mets at 3:05 p.m. UniBank Fireworks set to "Baseball Classics" follow the game. Tickets can be purchased at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888.

