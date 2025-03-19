Tacos & Tequila Comes to Louisville Slugger Field August 16

March 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are proud to announce that a new, tantalizing event will bring a one-of-a-kind party experience to Louisville Slugger Field this summer. On Saturday, August 16 from 3-7 p.m., guests will need to bring their appetite for our inaugural Tacos & Tequila Festival.

Multiple taco and tequila vendors will be on hand with a sampling of selections for guests to sample, with street-style tacos, margaritas, and tequila sampling all on the menu. Full information on specific vendors will be announced throughout the summer.

Throughout the event, guests will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite tacos. The vendor that is voted the Best Taco will receive a custom wrestling-style championship belt commemorating their achievement.

Tickets are on sale now, with a variety of options available for guests to make the most out of their experience. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Louisville Slugger Field box office or online at batsbaseball.com.

There are a limited number of tickets available for a VIP experience, so guests are encouraged to act fast before they are gone. All tickets will include several tokens which can be redeemed for food and beverages at the event. A special price is available for Bats season ticket members. One token is good for a taco or a 1/2 ounce tequila shot sample. Two can be redeemed for a five-ounce margarita or a 12-ounce beer.

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS: Ticket includes four tokens and includes admission to the festival on the Louisville Slugger Field concourse from 4-7 p.m. General admission tickets start at $30, with the price increasing to $40 on July 8.

VIP TICKETS: All VIP tickets are $140 and include six tokens, early admission to the festival on the concourse from 3-4 p.m. before it opens to the public at 4 p.m., as well as access to the indoor, air-conditioned Stadium Club. Additionally, VIP guests will get a premium swag bag, a limited-edition full-size bottle of tequila, and more to be announced benefits. VIP ticket holders will also be able to sample ultra-premium tequilas.

All guests will receive a shot glass upon entry to the ballpark. Additional tokens will be available for purchase, with four costing $20. If purchased before July 7, guests will receive a free token for a great value of five for $20.

Parking for all guests at the main Louisville Slugger Field lot will be $5. Tacos & Tequila is exclusively for guests aged 21 and older with a valid photo ID. Nobody under the age of 21 will be admitted.

Spots are still available for vendors interested in participating in Tacos & Tequila! To learn more, contact Bats Marketing Director Vincent Zielen at vzielen@batsbaseball.com.

For Tacos & Tequila, Bats season ticket members will receive a discount on tickets as well as access to unique experiences. There is still time to become a Bats season ticket member. Plans are available ranging from five-game plans all the way to full-season tickets for all 75 Bats home games. More information on season tickets can be found HERE.

Opening Night for the 2025 Bats season is set for Friday, March 28 against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, at 7:05 p.m.

