WORCESTER, MA - The WooSox Foundation will seek to raise funds for research and patient care on "Brain Tumor Awareness Day" at Polar Park this Sunday, May 26, at their 1:05 p.m. game against the future Baltimore Orioles, the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

WooSox tickets purchased at fevo-enterprise.com/event/braintumor24 include registration for the WooSox Foundation Brain Tumor Awareness Walk that begins at 10:30 a.m. at Polar Park's DCU Plaza at Gate D. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Polar Park Ticket Office or by calling 508-500-8888.

Today through Sunday, fans can make varying levels of donations to the WooSox Foundation to receive a unique, meaningful prize. Fans have the option to add a donation when purchasing their tickets, or they can donate by visiting the WooSox Foundation table located on the concourse or by emailing Director of Ticket Sales Ryan Nesbit at [email protected].

$100 donation: throw a Ceremonial First Pitch during Sunday's pre-game ceremonies.

$150 donation: receive a gray WooSox #49 Conquering Cancer jersey in memory of late Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield, who passed away this past October 1.

$200 donation: receive a gray Adirondack chair adorned with hand-painted ribbons and a heart W logo.

$250 donation: enjoy Sunday's game from the suite of late Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, who beat cancer three times and was chairman of the Jimmy Fund.

Ticket packages include $2 of loaded value that can be applied to purchases at Polar Park Concessions or the WooSox Team Store, as well as a $5 donation to the WooSox Foundation, earmarked for organizations that seek to conquer cancer, particularly brain cancer.

"We hear countless heartbreaking but beautiful anecdotes from fans about the comfort that Polar Park provided their family while a loved one was battling cancer, and we don't take a single story for granted," said Director of Public Relations & Community Relations Alexis Dill. "On Brain Tumor Awareness Day, we seek to celebrate survivors, uplift those who are currently battling, and show families who have lost a loved one that they aren't alone in their grief."

Check-in for the walk begins at 10 a.m. at the DCU Plaza outside of Gate D on Madison Street. The walk, which is approximately two miles around Polar Park, begins at 10:30 a.m. Afterward, participants can enjoy complimentary refreshments at Fallon Health Square at Gate A.

Pre-game ceremonies featuring families who have been affected by brain tumors and the healthcare heroes working to find a desperately-needed cure begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. After the game, fans of all ages can Run the Bases, presented by Fallon Health.

