Iowa Falls in Series Opener to Indianapolis
May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (20-26) dropped their series opener by a 18-6 score to the Indianapolis Indians (21-22) tonight at Principal Park.
The Indians were up 7-0 in the third inning, but Iowa fought back and scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning as Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a solo home run and Matt Mervis drove in run with a sacrifice fly.
Indianapolis added four runs in the fourth inning to take a 11-2 lead, highlighted by a three-run homer from Matt Gorski . The I-Cubs cut the lead to 11-3 in the bottom half of the fourth on a single from Crow-Armstrong.
In the fifth, the Indians added another run to extend their lead to 12-3, but David Bote hit a solo home run in the sixth to make it 12-4, Indianapolis.
After Indy added two more in the seventh Iowa scored one more in the bottom half of the inning on a bases-loaded walk from BJ Murray Jr. to cut the lead to 14-5. The Indians scored four additional runs in the ninth to make it 18-5, Indianapolis.
In the bottom half of the ninth, Mervis cut the Indy lead to 18-6 with a 381-foot solo home run.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first home run since April 25 vs. Houston with the Cubs.
- Iowa committed five errors, their most since April 17, 2014 vs. New Orleans (6).
