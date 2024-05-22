May 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (20-26) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (21-22)

Wednesday, May 22 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Cade Horton (1-1, 8.25) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (1-3, 6.82)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians play the second of their six-game series tonight at Principal Park...the I-Cubs will send right-hander Cade Horton to the mound to make his fourth start with Iowa this season and eighth overall...Indianapolis is scheduled to pitch left-hander Cam Alldred , who will make his ninth start of the year.

TUESDAY, TUESDAY: Last night the I-Cubs fell to the Indianapolis Indians by an 18-6 score, despite Iowa tallying 13 hits and three home runs in a game that was delayed by 39 minutes due to rain... the Indians mustered 16 hits in the contest which is the second-most surrendered by Iowa this season trailing St. Paul's 17 on April 14...the 18 runs were the most scored on Iowa since St. Paul plated 20 runs on July 9, 2023.

MISCUE: The I-Cubs recorded five errors last night, all coming in the first three innings...it marked the most errors in a single game by Iowa since they six on April 17, 2014 vs. New Orleans.

WHAT A KNIGHT: Catcher Caleb Knight joined Iowa from Double-A Tennessee on May 16 and made his first appearance last night as a pitcher and retired both batters he faced...it marked the fourth career pitching appearance for Knight and he has recorded a 9.00 ERA (3 ER in 3.0 IP)...Caleb became the first position player to pitch for Iowa since David Bote on Aug. 5, 2023 vs. Toledo.

TOP OF THE ORDER: The first three I-Cubs batters last night, Pete Crow-Armstrong , Owen Caissie and Alexander Canario combined to go 7-for-15 (.467) with Crow-Armstrong hitting his first home run since April 25 vs. Houston with the Cubs...Canario went 3-for-5 which marked his first three-hit game since Sept. 30, 2023 at Milwaukee with the Cubs.

TROUBLE OUT EAST: The I-Cubs have played 12 games out east coast in 2024, playing at Buffalo in a six-game series from April 23-28 and at Syracuse from May 14- 19...Iowa has gone 3-9 vs. teams in the IL East Division and 17-16 vs. the IL West.

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Brennen Davis went 4-for-5 Saturday night with two home runs and a career-high-tying five RBI (last - May 10, 2024 vs. COL), including a grand slam in the first inning, the second by an I-Cub this season ( Alexander Canario )... it marked his third career multi-homer game and his first since Sept. 14, 2021 at Omaha, in addition, it was Brennen's first four-hit game since June 17, 2021 vs. Chattanooga...in his last 10 games since May 10, Davis ranks among International League leaders in batting average (1st, .467), on-base percentage (1st, .610), slugging (1st, 1.200), OPS (1.810), runs (1st, 16), home runs (T-1st, 7) and RBI (2nd, 15)...he extended his run scoring streak to 11 games Sunday, which is the longest active streak in the International League and longest in all of MiLB...an I-Cub has not scored a run in at least 12 straight games since Kris Bryant from July 29-Aug. 10, 2014 (13G).

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their first series of the season...the I-Cubs went 14-10 vs. the Indians last season and 9-3 against the club at Principal Park...dating back to June 14, 2023, Iowa has won nine of their last 12 games vs. Indy at home.

WALK THIS WAY: Owen Caissie walked twice Friday night which marked his sixth multi-walk game of the season...he has 33 free passes on the season on the season, which ranks tied for fourth-most in the International League and is fifth-most among all minor leaguers aged 21-or- younger, trailing Wichita's Emmanuel Rodriguez (38)...from April 25-May 2, Owen walked in eight consecutive games, which is the second-longest such streak in the International League this season and the longest by an I-Cub since Chase Strumpf also walked in eight straight games from Aug. 31-Sept 12, 2023.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: In the second inning of the May 15 game at Syracuse, Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr. hit back- to-back home runs for Iowa off Syracuse starter Mike Vasil...it marked the second time the I-Cubs have hit back-to-back homers this season, following Patrick Wisdom and Matt Mervis on April 9 at St. Paul.

