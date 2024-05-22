Sogard and Dalbec Homer, WooSox Fall to Tides

WORCESTER, MA - Despite home runs from Nick Sogard and Bobby Dalbec, the Worcester Red Sox (23-24) fell to the Norfolk Tides (24-23) on Wednesday night at Polar Park by a 5-4 final score.

With the game tied at four in the top of the ninth, Connor Norby lifted a go-ahead homer over the center field fence to put Norfolk on top 5-4.

On a 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Eddy Alvarez lined a double down the left field line to put the tying run in scoring position, but pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes flew out to end the game.

For the second-straight night, Heston Kjerstad drove in the game's first run in the first inning, as he doubled home a pair to give Norfolk an early 2-0 lead.

The WooSox responded immediately in the home half of the first. After a Nick Sogard single and a Nathan Hickey double, Bobby Dalbec brought in Sogard on an infield single. Niko Kavadas then roped a run-scoring single to right to tie the game at two.

With two on and two out in the top of the third, Nick Maton lined a two-run single into left field to put Norfolk on top 4-2.

Worcester got a run back on a Nick Sogard solo homer in the bottom of the third. Sogard has now homered in back-to-back games, and he now has six homers in 40 games this season.

The WooSox tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Bobby Dalbec belted an opposite-field homer off Dillton Tate. Dalbec now has hits in eight consecutive games.

Naoyuki Uwasawa started for Worcester and tossed three innings, allowing four runs on four hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.

Isaiah Campbell made a rehab appearance, striking out the side in a scoreless fourth inning. Campbell threw 20 pitches and topped out at 96 mph.

Worcester pitching struck out 14 batters, one shy of matching a season high.

The WooSox continue their six-game series at Polar Park on Thursday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On the mound, Richard Fitts (3-1, 4.71) faces Garrett Stallings (1-2, 3.55). Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage begins at 11:55 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

