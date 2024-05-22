Iowa Walks-Off Indianapolis

May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (21-26) walked-off the Indianapolis Indians (21-23) in 11 innings by an 8-7 score today at Principal Park.

Indianapolis took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a home run from Matt Fraizer , but the I-Cubs tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the frame as BJ Murray Jr. hit a solo home run of his own.

Alexander Canario gave Iowa a 3-2 lead in the third inning on a two-run single. Indy responded in the fourth as it cut the I-Cubs' lead to 3-2 on a sacrifice fly from Matt Gorski .

The Indians regained the lead in the sixth as Gorski tripled home a run to tie the game at 3-3, and Fraizer gave Indy a 4-3 advantage with a run-scoring double.

In the sixth, David Bote launched a three-run homer to make it 6-4, Iowa. Indianapolis tied the game at 6-6 in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk and a run-scoring groundout.

Henry Davis entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the 10 th inning and gave Indy a 7-6 lead with a two-out single, but Bote tied the game at 7-7 with a single in the bottom half of the inning.

In the 11 th , Miles Mastrobuoni hit into a fielder's choice to bring home the winning run and make it 8-7 for Iowa.

Cade Horton made the start for Iowa and worked 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in a no decision.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- David Bote has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since July 16-19, 2023.

- Iowa snapped their four-game losing streak

- Wednesday's game marked the fifth walk-off win for the I-Cubs this season

Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

