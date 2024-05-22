Saints Lead Bisons 3-0; Play Suspended in Third Will Resume Thursday Morning
May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
BUFFALO, NY - There is nothing like a beautiful afternoon of baseball. For a couple of innings, the St. Paul Saints and Buffalo Bisons got a somewhat beautiful day of baseball at Sahlen Field, but as the third inning started the clouds started rolling in and then heavy rains pulled the teams off the field. Play was halted in the top of the third inning with the Saints up 3-0, runners at first and second and two outs with Chris Williams at the plate and the count 1-1. The game will resume at 10:05 a.m. (CT) on Thursday with the regularly scheduled game to follow. The resumed game is for the original nine innings while the regularly scheduled game is scheduled for seven innings and will follow approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of the resumed game.
Yunior Severino led off the second inning for the Saints with a single to right. Chris Williams hit a slow ground ball to the left side, but it went off the glove of third baseman Rafael Lantigua and into left field for an error. With one out, Tony Kemp drilled a three-run opposite field home run over the left-center field wall, his third of the season, giving the Saints a 3-0 lead.
Randy Dobnak pitched 2.0 strong innings for the Saints, retiring the side in order in the first. After leading off the second with a strikeout, he gave up an infield single to Will Robertson before walking Rafael Lantigua. Dobnak ended the inning by getting Leo Jimenez to ground into a double play.
The Saints will start RHP Adam Plutko (NR) in the regularly scheduled game on Thursday, following the resumed game, and he will go up against Bisons RHP Andrew Bash (1-0, 4.45). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
