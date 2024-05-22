Sounds Game Versus Charlotte Postponed Due to Rain
May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Wednesday's game between the Nashville Sounds and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, May 23.
The first pitch for Thursday's pair of seven-inning games will be at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.
Fans with a ticket to tonight's game can exchange it for any future 2024 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.
The Nashville Sounds Puzzle Giveaway presented by the Nashville Sounds Foundation will be given away tomorrow for the first 1,000 fans as well as on Saturday, July 27.
Fans with a ticket to Thursday's originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. game will be treated to two games for the price of one.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].
