Durbin Spearheads RailRiders' Rally

May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA (May 22) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Syracuse Mets 12-10 on Wednesday afternoon. Caleb Durbin went 4-for-5 with the game winning home run to help his team to their IL leading 30th win of the season.

For the second day in a row, Syracuse got started early with runs in the first frame. Mets #5 prospect Luisangel Acuña doubled to lead things off. A pair of RBI singles gave them a 2-0 advantage.

The RailRiders quickly bounced back in the bottom half. Caleb Durbin doubled to extend his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games. He moved over to third on a balk and scored on an Oscar González triple.

Both teams were held quiet by Edgar Barclay and Joey Lucchesi in the second and the third.

Syracuse had a four-run fourth for a 6-1 advantage. Joe Hudson smacked a three-run shot and Jose Iglesias followed with a solo homer of his own.

SWB countered once again, doing all their damage with two outs. Back-to-back two-baggers from Luis Torrens and Greg Allen plated a run. After Kevin Smith worked a walked, Brandon Lockridge had a ground rule double to kick in another. Durbin and Oswald Peraza followed with a pair of singles to drive in three tying things at six apiece.

In the fifth inning, the Mets capitalized on three walks and a hit by pitch. They plated a four more off of a pair of hits and a wild pitch. It was 10-6 Syracuse.

Luis Torrens launched the RailRiders first home run of the series. A long ball to right center put them down by just three.

The RailRiders chipped away in the eighth inning. After a leadoff walk put Taylor Trammell aboard. Carlos Narvaez rocked a sacrifice fly to deep left field to send him across the plate.

Lefties Anthony Misiewicz and Oddanier Mosqueda (W, 4-0) combined for four and a third shutout frames. The pair allowing just a walk a piece and struck out seven total to hold the visitors quiet.

Down to their final three outs, Syracuse brought in their closer Cole Sulser (L, 2-2). Immediately, Jeter Downs slugged a home run to get SWB within one. Allen recorded his second double of the game and then stole third. Trammell put a ball in play and evoked a throwing error to allow Allen to score for a 10-10 contest. With a runner aboard, Durbin smoked a homer deep to left to call game. It was the team's second walk-off of the season on a STEM school day.

The RailRiders will continue their series against the Mets tomorrow with a doubleheader. First pitch is slated of the single-admission contests will be at 5:05PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

30-16

