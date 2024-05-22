DeLoach & Nastrini Promoted Wednesday

May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights have announced four roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:35 p.m. ET against the Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN.

RHP Nick Nastrini was recalled by Chicago White Sox today, his second promotion of the season. Nastrini, 24, was also recalled by the White Sox on April 15. The San Jose, CA native is scheduled to start tonight's game for the White Sox at Toronto. In six games with the Knights this year, Nastrini is 0-4 with a 5.83 ERA (36 SO/29.1 IP). Nastrini is 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA (8 SO/8.0 IP) in two starts this season with the White Sox.

OF Zach DeLoach was recalled by Chicago White Sox today. For DeLoach, this is his first promotion to the White Sox this season. In 38 games with the Knights this year, DeLoach, 25, is hitting .263 (36-for-137) with 24 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, two home runs, 18 RBI and eight stolen bases. He was acquired by the White Sox on February 3 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

So far this season, a total of 17 players have gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17) and OF Zach DeLoach (5/22). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

RHP Lane Ramsey was activated off Charlotte's Development List today. With the Knights this season, Ramsey is 1-1 with one save and a 5.52 ERA in 13 games this season (18 SO/14.2 IP).

INF Lenyn Sosa was activated off Charlotte's Injured List today. With the Knights this season, Sosa is hitting .314 (16-for-51) with 11 runs scored, five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI in 12 games.

