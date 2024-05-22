Bats, Mud Hens Suspended Wednesday
May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Wednesday night's game at Louisville Slugger Field between the Louisville Bats and Toledo Mud Hens at Louisville Slugger Field was suspended in the middle of the fourth inning due to inclement weather.
The game will resume with Louisville trailing 4-1 on Thursday, May 23 at 5:05 p.m. in the bottom of the fourth inning and be completed to nine innings. Following a 30-minute break, the regularly scheduled contest for Thursday will be played as a seven-inning game.
Louisville Slugger Field gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2024 Louisville Bats regular season home game (excluding Wednesday, July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.
The Bats and Mud Hens pick up their series with the resumption of the game on Thursday at 5:05 p.m., followed by the regularly scheduled game. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.