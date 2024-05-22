Fraizer Hits First Triple-A Homer as Indians Fall in Extras, 8-7

DES MOINES, Iowa - Despite Matt Gorski and Matt Fraizer combining for five runs driven in, the Indianapolis Indians fell 8-7 to the Iowa Cubs in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon in the second game of the series at Principal Park.

After the duo of Ethan Roberts and Brad Wieck (W, 3-0) worked a scoreless top of the eleventh for Iowa (21-26), Miles Mastrubuoni plated the winning run against Indians reliever Geronimo Franzua (L, 1-3) with a ground ball to second base that wasn't handled cleanly, allowing placed runner Darius Hill to score from third base.

The Indians (21-23) had their fair share of chances on Wednesday, stranding 13 runners on base and going just 4-for-22 with runners in scoring position, including going 0-for-3 in both the ninth and 11th innings.

Fraizer opened scoring in the top of the second with his first Triple-A home run on a changeup from top Cubs prospect Cade Horton. A half-inning later, Iowa's BJ Murray responded with a solo shot of his own against Indians starter Cam Alldred. After Alexander Canario gave Iowa a 3-1 lead with a two-run single in the third, the Indians got one run back in the fourth and took a 4-3 lead in the sixth thanks to back-to-back RBI extra-base hits from Gorski and Fraizer.

David Bote put Iowa back in front with a three-run home run to left in the bottom of the sixth, but the Indians drew even in the eighth thanks to a bases-loaded walk and a fielder's choice.

With Gorski's productive day, the Hoosier State native continues his torrid stretch in Triple-A. In his last 10 games with the Indians, Gorski is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with nine extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and a 1.300 OPS. Fraizer also drove in three on the day, giving him five RBI through the first two games of the series in Des Moines.

The Indians and Cubs continue their series on Thursday evening at 7:38 PM ET. Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (1-3, 5.96) gets the ball for the Indians on Thursday, opposing veteran right-hander Dan Straily (0-3, 5.89) for the I-Cubs.

