Widener, Holmes Combine to Blank Jacksonville 3-0
May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A terrific outing of 5.0 scoreless innings from Taylor Widener was followed by 4.0 scoreless innings of relief from Grant Holmes as the pair combined for the fifth shutout victory of the season for the Gwinnett Stripers (23-24) in a 3-0 triumph over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (19-28) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett broke through quickly in the first inning on RBIs from J.P. Martinez and Yuli Gurriel to lead 2-0. An insurance run in the fifth made it 3-0 on a sacrifice fly by Phillip Evans. Holmes struck out the side in the ninth inning to secure a shutout win and his fourth save of the season.
Key Contributors: Widener took the win (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO) and tied his season highs in both innings and strikeouts in a dominant start. Holmes followed suit with a 12-out save (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO) and tied for his longest outing of the season. For Jacksonville, Victor Mesa Jr. collected a multi-hit game.
Noteworthy: Holmes recorded his 17th career save with Gwinnett, putting him alone in fifth place all-time in Gwinnett history for saves. Both Gurriel and Eli White extended their on-base streaks to 13 games. Forrest Wall has now led off a game with a hit on 10 occasions this season. The Stripers are second place in shutout victories in the International League, trailing Buffalo (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) which has six.
Next Game (Thursday, May 23): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. The starting pitcher is TBD for Gwinnett while RHP Valente Bellozo (Triple-A debut) will start for Jacksonville. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday at Coolray Field, as fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each. It is also AAPI Heritage Night, as the Stripers will honor the contributions to the community and baseball made by Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Widener, Holmes Combine to Blank Jacksonville 3-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Blanked 3-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Douses Durham in Extras, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Fermin Homers in Big Memphis 10th Inning to Dash Past Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Soar Past IronPigs, Take 2-0 Series Lead - Rochester Red Wings
- Sogard and Dalbec Homer, WooSox Fall to Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Late Home Run From Norby Powers Tides' Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bats, Mud Hens Suspended Wednesday - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Game Versus Charlotte Postponed Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Walks-Off Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Fraizer Hits First Triple-A Homer as Indians Fall in Extras, 8-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Foundation to Raise Funds for Research and Patient Care on "Brain Tumor Awareness Day" this Sunday, May 26, at 1:05 p.m. Game - Worcester Red Sox
- DeLoach & Nastrini Promoted Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Saints Lead Bisons 3-0; Play Suspended in Third Will Resume Thursday Morning - St. Paul Saints
- Durbin Spearheads RailRiders' Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Shocks Syracuse with Ninth-Inning Rally to Win, 12-10, on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Wednesday's Bisons and Saints Game Suspended in the 3rd Inning - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 22 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- May 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Four Multi-Run Homers Launch Indians Over I-Cubs in Series Opener, 18-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Falls in Series Opener to Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Widener, Holmes Combine to Blank Jacksonville 3-0
- Stripers Capture Late-Inning Magic Once Again in 4-3 Walk-off Win Over Jacksonville
- Homestand Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend at Coolray Field
- Atlanta Braves' Catcher Sean Murphy to Rehab with Gwinnett
- Stripers' Zach Logue Named International League Pitcher of the Week