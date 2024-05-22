Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Shocks Syracuse with Ninth-Inning Rally to Win, 12-10, on Wednesday

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets squandered a chance to vault into first place on Wednesday as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders the final six runs of the game in a 12-10, walk-off win on a warm afternoon at PNC Field. The loss for the Mets was their first defeat this season while leading after seven innings. Syracuse had won 11 of its last 13 games, the best record of any team at any level of affiliated professional baseball during that time. The loss also ends Syracuse's four-game winning streak.

Fresh off scoring 12 runs in Tuesday night's win, Syracuse (28-17) kept the throttle down offensively to start Wednesday's game. The Mets scored twice in the top of the first inning, sending eight men to the plate and pounding out four hits. A pair of RBI singles from José Iglesias and Mike Brosseau in the top of the first handed the Mets an early 2-0 lead.

After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (30-16) got a run back in the bottom of the first on an RBI triple from Oscar González, the Mets ballooned the lead to 6-1 in the top of the fourth on a pair of big flies. First, Joe Hudson smashed a three-run homer to push the lead to 5-1. It was the catcher's third home run in the last four games. Later in the frame, Iglesias hit his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot that made it a 6-1 game. Iglesias has multi-hit games in each of the first two games in this week's series.

Syracuse starter Joey Lucchesi entered the bottom of the fourth with a five-run lead, but unfortunately for the left-handed starter, his start unraveled in a nightmarish fourth inning. After Lucchesi recorded the first two outs of the frame in order, the next six RailRiders batters reached on five hits plus a walk to plate five runs and tie the game at six.

In the top of the fifth, the Mets backed up their starter, scoring four runs of their own to regain a 10-6 advantage. Syracuse scored four runs on just two hits. Three walks, a hit batter, and two wild pitches helped Syracuse push across another flurry of runs. One of the hits didn't even leave the infield as Luisangel Acuña legged out an RBI infield single to score one of the runs. The fateful blow of the inning was a two-run, two-out double from Iglesias that capped off the inning's scoring. It ended up being a four-RBI game for Iglesias, his second different four-RBI game of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth, the RailRiders got a run back on a two-out home run from Luis Torrens to turn it into a 10-7 game. Torrens finished the game with two extra-base hits, a double, and a home run.

The RailRiders got close yet again in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Carlos Narvaez that plated Taylor Trammel and made it a 10-8 game.

In the ninth, the comeback for the RailRiders became complete. Jeter Downs started the inning with a no-doubt home run to make it 10-9 and then Greg Allen doubled with one out to put the potential tying run in scoring position. Allen promptly stole his way to third, putting that tying run 90 feet away with one out. A Kevin Smith strikeout had the Mets on the verge of a pivotal victory that would have propelled them into first place. Then, Taylor Trammel hit a groundball to third base that would seemingly end the game. However, the throw from Iglesias sailed high of first base, allowing Allen to score the tying run on the error. The next batter, Caleb Durbin, ended the afternoon with a walk-off, two-run homer for a 12-0 final score.

Durbin has been a nearly impossible task for Mets pitchers so far this season. The 24-year-old went 9-for-16 in the first series of the season between the two teams and has now reached six more times in the first two games of this week's series. Durbin finished Wednesday's game 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, four runs driven in, and three runs scored.

Syracuse is on the road all week for a pivotal series at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, who entered the week 1.5 games up on the Mets at the top of the International League standings. A doubleheader is scheduled for Thursday with first pitch of the first half of the twin bill slated for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is expected to make his Triple-A debut in game one of the doubleheader, followed up by right-hander Mike Vasil starting game two of the doubleheader.

