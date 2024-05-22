Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 22 at Lehigh Valley

May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (22-21) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-27)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 6.75) vs. RHP David Buchanan (3-2, 4.37)

SPLIT HAPPENS: The Rochester Red Wings split their sixth doubleheader of the season yesterday against Lehigh Valley, taking game one by a score of 4-1 before falling 16-3 in game two...RHP THADDEUS WARD picked up his second win of the season in game one, allowing one earned across 5.0 innings pitched before turning the ball over to RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM and RHP RICO GARCIA to secure the win...offensively, RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN drove in his 31st and 32nd RBI of the season, while C DREW MILLAS picked up two hits, including a double...in game two, DH JAMES WOOD launched his eighth home run of the season, and C BRADY LINDSLY logged a pair of knocks...Rochester looks to take a 2-1 series lead tonight, sending RHP JOAN ADON to the mound against IronPigs RHP David Buchanan.

AS WOOD AS GOLD: DH JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a two-run home run in game two, finishing 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run scored...this is the longest on-base streak by any player in the International League this season, and longest by a Red Wing since Josh Palacios reached in 31-straight from 6/19-7/30 in 2022...eight homers are second-most on the team and three behind TRAVIS BLANKENHORN ...

All eight of his homers this season have come on the road.

Wood averages 94.8 MPH on all batted balls this season, fifth-best among all MLB and Triple-A players (min. 100 AB).

Since the streak began on 4/20 against Toledo, Wood is reaching base at a .467 clip, fifth-best in the IL over that span.

WARDING OFF IRONPIGS: RHP THADDEUS WARD earned his second career Triple-A win in the first game of the twin bill yesterday, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out one and walking three across 5.0 innings...this is the third time this season he's allowed one or fewer earned through at least 5.0 innings, tied with LHP DJ HERZ for most on the team...

Through his first nine starts, Ward is holding right-handed hitters to just a .179 batting average (14-for-78).

GAR-SEE-YA LATER: RHP RICO GARCIA grabbed his team-leading sixth save of the season in game one yesterday, logging a perfect inning to close out the game and struck out one in the process...he is one of seven relievers in the International League that have logged at least six saves this season...

Garcia's scoreless outing was his 11th appearance this season without allowing a run, tied with RHP ADONIS MEDINA for most on the team.

GOOD WILL(INGHAM) HUNTING: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM turned in his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance in the first game of yesterday, logging 1.0 scoreless inning on only one hit and striking out one en route to his sixth hold of the season...his scoreless appearance streak is the second longest active streak on the team, behind RHP ADONIS MEDINA (6)...

Six holds is the most on the team, and tied for second-most in the International League.

HOW DO YOU DREW?: C DREW MILLAS turned in his seventh multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-2 with a double in game one yesterday... across 14 games in May, the switch-hitter carries a .377 (20-for-53) batting average with four home runs, five doubles, and 13 RBI...his .377 batting average is fourth-best in the International League in the month, and his .698 slugging percentage and 1.119 OPS both rank fifth...

All seven of his multi-games this season have come in the month May, tied for the most in a single month in his professional career.

