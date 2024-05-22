Fermin Homers in Big Memphis 10th Inning to Dash Past Durham
May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip with a 6-2 extra-inning win at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
In the top of the 10th inning, designated hitter Jared Young gave Memphis its second lead of the night with a base hit to right field. Two batters later, second baseman Jose Fermin put the game out of reach with a three-run home run over the high wall in left field. Fermin finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
First baseman Luken Baker smacked his 12th home run of the season to center field to tie the game in the sixth inning. Baker is now nine home runs away from breaking the Memphis Redbirds franchise home run record, currently held by Nick Stavanoha. Baker currently has 66 career home runs with Memphis, eight shy of Stavanoha's 74 blasts as a Redbird. Baker has 915 fewer plate appearances in his Triple-A career than Stavanoha.
Zack Thompson continues to succeed in his push back to the rotation. The left-handed pitcher allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out eight batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Thompson, who threw 91 pitches in the start, now holds a 2.29 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched at Triple-A this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Widener, Holmes Combine to Blank Jacksonville 3-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Widener, Holmes Combine to Blank Jacksonville 3-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Blanked 3-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Douses Durham in Extras, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Fermin Homers in Big Memphis 10th Inning to Dash Past Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Soar Past IronPigs, Take 2-0 Series Lead - Rochester Red Wings
- Sogard and Dalbec Homer, WooSox Fall to Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Late Home Run From Norby Powers Tides' Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bats, Mud Hens Suspended Wednesday - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Game Versus Charlotte Postponed Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Walks-Off Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Fraizer Hits First Triple-A Homer as Indians Fall in Extras, 8-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Foundation to Raise Funds for Research and Patient Care on "Brain Tumor Awareness Day" this Sunday, May 26, at 1:05 p.m. Game - Worcester Red Sox
- DeLoach & Nastrini Promoted Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Saints Lead Bisons 3-0; Play Suspended in Third Will Resume Thursday Morning - St. Paul Saints
- Durbin Spearheads RailRiders' Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Shocks Syracuse with Ninth-Inning Rally to Win, 12-10, on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Wednesday's Bisons and Saints Game Suspended in the 3rd Inning - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 22 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- May 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Four Multi-Run Homers Launch Indians Over I-Cubs in Series Opener, 18-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Falls in Series Opener to Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Fermin Homers in Big Memphis 10th Inning to Dash Past Durham
- Graceffo Dominates in Memphis Loss to Start Series at Durham
- Redbirds Secure Winning Homestand with Win over Stripers
- Baker's Blasts Bring 'birds To Series Victory Over Stripers
- Memphis Mashes Gwinnett Pitching Early in Friday Night Win