Fermin Homers in Big Memphis 10th Inning to Dash Past Durham

May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip with a 6-2 extra-inning win at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

In the top of the 10th inning, designated hitter Jared Young gave Memphis its second lead of the night with a base hit to right field. Two batters later, second baseman Jose Fermin put the game out of reach with a three-run home run over the high wall in left field. Fermin finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

First baseman Luken Baker smacked his 12th home run of the season to center field to tie the game in the sixth inning. Baker is now nine home runs away from breaking the Memphis Redbirds franchise home run record, currently held by Nick Stavanoha. Baker currently has 66 career home runs with Memphis, eight shy of Stavanoha's 74 blasts as a Redbird. Baker has 915 fewer plate appearances in his Triple-A career than Stavanoha.

Zack Thompson continues to succeed in his push back to the rotation. The left-handed pitcher allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out eight batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Thompson, who threw 91 pitches in the start, now holds a 2.29 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched at Triple-A this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

