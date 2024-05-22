SWB Game Notes - May 22

Syracuse Mets (28-16) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-16)

Game 46 | Home Game 20 | PNC Field | Wednesday, May 22, 2024 | First Pitch 11:05 AM

LHP Joey Lucchesi (2-1, 2.58) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (3-2, 5.84)

TIED FOR FIRST: With both the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Omaha Storm Chasers taking losses last night, the pair is still tied for first place in the International League. Syracuse is pushing their way into the conversation, just a half a game back.

HE GETS ON BASE- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a hit and a walk last night. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a 13-game on-base streak and Luis Torrens has reached in ten consecutive contests as well.

LAST MINUTE FIGHT- The RailRiders were down to their final frame yesterday without scoring a run. They plated one in the ninth inning to avoid being shutout for the first time this season. They are, however, 4-0 in shutouts of their own.

DURBIN DOES IT- Caleb Durbin leads SWB in many offensive categories. He is first in games played (44), hits (48), doubles (15), walks (30), runs batted in (32), and stolen bases (20). Durbin is also first in the Yankees farm system in all of these categories as well. The 24-year-old is also second in the International League in doubles and tied for first in steals.

EDDY TO RUMBLE- Southpaw Edgar Barclay is set to make his ninth start of the season today. He holds a 5.84 earned run average in 37 innings. He has recorded 22 walks and 37 total strikeouts. Barclay tossed a season-high 99 pitches in his last outing at Worcester.

NOT A GROUCH- Oscar González played in his fourteenth game as a RailRider last night and recorded one of their four hits. He is hitting .326, including a triple and a pair of home runs. González has batted in six runs and scored four of his own.

PERAZA'S WITH US- Oswald Peraza was recently optioned to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster after playing one game on a rehab assignment with SWB. He also played in two games with the Tarpons and five with the Patriots. Peraza began the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain right at the end of spring training. He still remains on the Yankees 40-man roster. Last night, he played his first active roster contest, recording his first hit and RBI with the team.

BAD STREAK- The RailRiders have not lost more than two games in a row this season and have done only that just four times. However, their win streak has been up to seven games.

HOMER HEARTBREAK- Home runs have not been the meat of the RailRiders offense this season with just 45 hit. Everson Pereira leads the team with ten. However, the Syracuse Mets have been a power hitting team as of late. With three more last night, their 64 are the second most in the International League. Trayce Thompson leads Syracuse with thirteen.

