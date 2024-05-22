Wednesday's Bisons and Saints Game Suspended in the 3rd Inning

May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Bisons game against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday afternoon from Sahlen Field was suspended due to rain. The resumption of the game is to be announced.

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2024 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Wednesday, May 22. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.

NOTE: This story will be updated when a time/date for the resumption of this game is determined.

