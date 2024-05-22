Jumbo Shrimp Blanked 3-0
May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 3-0 by the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (23-24) scored everything they needed in the first inning. Jumbo Shrimp (19-28) starter Kent Emanuel (0-2) ceded a leadoff single to Forrest Wall and David Fletcher doubled. J.P. Martinez notched an RBI ground out for the game's first run and Yuli Gurriel followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0.
The score remained that way until the fifth. Gurriel and Eli White each drew a walk to begin the frame. A sacrifice bunt advanced both runners before Phillip Evans lifted a sacrifice fly to get the tally to 3-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp mustered only four hits against Taylor Widener (2-2) and Grant Holmes, who pitched 4.0 scoreless innings to pick up his fourth save.
Jacksonville plays Gwinnett again in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Valente Bellozo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Triple-A debut for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Allan Winans (3-3, 4.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
