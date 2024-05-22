Memphis Douses Durham in Extras, 6-2
May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Jose Fermin hit a three-run home run in the 10 th inning to lead Memphis past Durham 6-2 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.
Fermin, who drove in Memphis' first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, connected for his blast against Durham reliever Trevor Brigden with one out to boost the Redbirds' lead to 6-2.
Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, Curtis Mead and Ruben Cardenas each homered against Memphis (25-22) starter Zack Thompson to give Durham (19-28) a 2-1 advantage. Luken Baker, the reigning IL MVP, tied the game in the sixth with a deep home run to centerfield.
Shane Baz, working his fourth start of a major league rehab for Tampa Bay, threw his longest outing for Durham. Baz covered four-plus innings, permitting just one run on three hits. Another Rays pitcher on a rehab assignment, Chris Devenski tossed three innings of one-run ball, fanning three.
The Bulls continue their six-game series against Memphis at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday. Joe Rock (1-2, 4.25) is expected to start against Michael McGreevy (2-4, 5.84)
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
