Late Home Run From Norby Powers Tides' Win

May 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA --- The Norfolk Tides (24-23) took down the Worcester Red Sox (23-24), 5-4, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Connor Norby's ninth inning home run lifted the Tides to a win in a back-and-forth game.

The Tides got the scoring going Wednesday night for the second straight game, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Heston Kjerstad roped an RBI double to bring in Jackson Holliday and Connor Norby. Worcester responded in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game up at 2-2 off two RBI singles from consecutive Red Sox batters.

Norfolk retook the lead once again in the top of the third, making it 4-2 after an RBI single from Nick Maton drove in Holliday and Norby. The Red Sox added back a run in the bottom of the third following a solo home run from Nick Sogard to make it 4-3 Tides. Another solo home run from Bobby Dalbec in the bottom of the sixth knotted the game up once again at 4-4.

On the mound, Chayce McDermott went five innings in his start, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters. McDermott has now struck out at least eight batters in four straight starts, the longest strikeout streak in the International League.

Then after the two teams stayed tied at 4-4 for the next two innings, Norby took the first pitch he saw in the top of the ninth inning over the right field wall for his ninth home run of the season to give the Tides a 5-4 advantage.

Luis Gonzalez came in to close out the game in the ninth and sealed the 5-4 victory for the Tides, helping them back over .500.

The Tides will take on the Red Sox tomorrow afternoon in the third game of their six-game series. RHP Garrett Stallings (0-1, 6.26) will be on the mound for Norfolk, while RHP RIchard Fitts (3-1, 4.71) will start for Worcester. First pitch is 12:15 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Norby Knocks: Leading all hitters tonight was Connor Norby...he went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, an RBI and three runs while extending his hitting streak to 10 games...the streak, which Norby started on May 5 at Nashville, is tied with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Luis Gonzalez for the longest active hitting streak in the International League...during his streak, which ties the longest of his career, Norby is batting .435 (17-for-39) with 13 runs, eight doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

Chedder Kjerstad: Going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI tonight was Heston Kjerstad...a day after driving in his 40th and 41st RBIs of the season, Kjerstad added to his International League lead in runs batted in, now totaling 43 on the year...it's the second time this year he's collected two doubles in a game, with the first coming on April 3 at Charlotte.

Chayce-in Strikeouts: In his start against Worcester, Chayce McDermott went five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters...he now has 67 strikeouts this season, passing teammate Cade Povich for the most strikeouts in the International League...McDermott is the first Norfolk pitcher to strike out at least eight batters in four straight outings since DL Hall reached that mark from July 1 - 17, 2022.

