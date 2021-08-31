WooSox Fans Can Now Begin Renewing Season Tickets for 2022 and Succeeding Years

WORCESTER, MA - Worcester Red Sox Season Ticket Holders can now begin the renewal process for the 2022 season and can extend through 2025 at 2021 prices-even at the Early Bird prices many opted to lock in back in 2019 and 2020. The WooSox announced their 2022 schedule today, which calls for 72 home games. The pricing varies with the number of years chosen. There is no price increase for a full, four-year extension. Season ticket holders who are already enjoying multi-year agreements need not take any action.

Full season ticket plans are sold out, and the waiting list of families has grown to nearly 1,000. If season ticket plans become available, or if fans purchase half-season plans, the 2022 tickets would remain at 2021 prices if fans select a four-year agreement as well. They would only rise from what they paid in 2021 if a shorter term is selected (by 1 percent annually in a three-year agreement, 2 percent annually for two years, or 5 percent for just a one-year deal).

The renewal process begins on Wednesday, September 15, and the renewal deadline is November 19. Fans will be offered multiple payment options. The club will immediately reach out to current season ticket holders directly.

The club will announce its 2022 single game seating categories later in the year.

"We have said all along that affordable prices are essential in Minor League Baseball," said Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "This offer allows us to continue to protect our families, particularly those who are making the longest commitment to us.

"New resources will also help us make ongoing improvements to the ballpark. The midseason report card from fans at our Open House had lots of high marks, but we are heeding and addressing the areas that can be enhanced.

"It is important to continue to welcome back fans, to attract new fans, and to continue to improve this wonderful gathering place. As Worcester City Councilor Kate Toomey told us early on, 'The beautiful City Seal of Worcester shows the heart,' which we celebrate to a fare thee well, 'and it also reminds us to never rest on our laurels.' We think about those words constantly.

"We are grateful for the wonderful, warm welcome we have received in Worcester, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to this new jewel in the 'Heart of the Heart' of the Commonwealth for years to come."

